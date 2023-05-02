Top Met Gala 2023 hairstyles: Sydney Sweeney and 9 other celebrities with the best hair looks

The Met Gala 2023 presented us with some gorgeous outfits, but one can't forget about the hairstyles when they are talking about the biggest night of fashion. From gravity-defying updos to intricate hair accessories, the May 1 night was as glamorous as one would expect.

Headpieces have been making repeated comebacks on the star-studded night for the past few years and many celebrities opted for them in 2023 as well. Along with that, Monday night also saw many stars with blunt haircuts and textured hairstyles.

Florence Pugh, Anne Hathaway, Cara Delevingne, and more: Celebrities with the best hairstyles at Met Gala 2023

1) Sydney Sweeney

Celebrities went big on hair accessories for the Met Gala 2023 and Sydney Sweeney was no different. She styled her hair in beautiful soft waves that complemented her soft pink makeup and outfit.

To add some intrigue to her waves, she went with a big black bow that sat atop her voluminous hair, which went perfectly with the bow detailing on her gown.

2) Michaela Coel

As the Met Gala 2023 co-chair, Michaela Coel brought her best to the red carpet.

With a highly textured look, the star went for cornrows that paired beautifully with her bedazzled outfit. The hairstyle was stunning and drew attention to her gold gown, the real star of the show.

3) Quannah Chasinghorse

Quannah Chasinghorse went with waves for her Met Gala 2023 hairstyle. She left her waist-length hair in gorgeous waves and incorporated some micro braids to add texture to the hairdo.

She also utilized hairpins to keep the hair off her face, making it one of the most effortless and easy-to-maintain hairstyles on the red carpet.

4) Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh has sported some stunning hairdos for her previous red-carpet appearances.

However, for the Met Gala 2023, she went with a shaved head that was topped with a stunning headpiece. The headpiece was adorned with feathers at its tip and used a widow's peak design for its base.

5) Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe went with a gravity-defying look, with the left side of her head adorned with an upside-down tie.

For the hair itself, the singer went with a super tall top knot that was wrapped around with micro braids and black ribbons. She kept the rest of her hairdo minimal with a slicked-back look.

6) Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope went with a braided hairstyle as well, with the braids tied up into a bun to let the outfit shine in its full glory.

The faded sides and backs made the updo look classy and chic, which went perfectly with his outfit.

7) Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway went with a classic half-up half-down hairstyle, with the upper portion styled into a slight bouffant for volume. Her soft waves complemented the outfit and the face-framing locks drew attention to her facial features.

The slightly messy hairdo went perfectly with her outfit, which created the illusion of being held together by safety pins.

8) Tems

Tems' Met Gala 2023 look made a statement with her gorgeous outfit and matching headpiece. Her strapless gown was stunning, but when paired with the headpiece, it took the whole look up a notch.

The headpiece came with an attached veil that covered half her face and towered over her head with branches and feathers.

9) Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne didn't simply follow the theme, she became the theme himself. The star colored her hair to represent Karl Lagerfeld's all-white hairdo.

Styled into spikes, her hairstyle looked fabulous paired with her all-white outfit, which took inspiration from Lagerfeld's signature look of a white crisp shirt.

10) Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajowski showed up at the Met Gala 2023 with baby bangs, which she wore with a half-up half-down hairdo. The bangs drew attention to her sharp facial features and bold eye makeup look.

They also helped frame her face and looked absolutely gorgeous on her.

