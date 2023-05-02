Janelle Monae's transformational Met Gala 2023 outfit spark hilarious memes online

Janelle Monae's look for the Met Gala 2023 sent netizens into a frenzy, especially after it went from a heavy coat to a hooped skirt on the red carpet. Monae's experimental attire was in keeping with the theme of the event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Her outfit was a transformational one, and it was one of the most talked-about ensembles of the night.

For the night, Monae wore a large, ornate, conical, black-and-white coat that gave off chic Tim Burton vibes. She was accompanied by two men in suits and carried a white bag shaped like a cat, which was in line with the feline theme at the event, thanks to Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.

Her outfit at the Met Gala 2023 left netizens speechless, and many took to the internet to post hilarious memes about the same.

Fans compare Janelle Monae's transformational Met Gala 2023 outfit to mosquito nets

On the steps of the Met, the two men who accompanied Janelle Monae on the red carpet gradually went around her, removing her coat to reveal the netted hoop skirt underneath that she wore on her head and then draped over her body to wear as a garment.

Monae flaunted her figure in a sequin bikini under the skirt.

Following the hoop skirt reveal, netizens are now comparing Janelle Monae's look to the fatty mayor from the Nightmare Before Christmas. Some also joked about her dress being a mosquito net, whereas others wondered how she would manage to sit in a dress like that.

Speaking about her outfit, during an interview with PEOPLE, Janelle Monae said:

"It's supposed to be fun. It's supposed not to be serious. So I always enjoy people who are not stressed out over the Met Gala because I'm not"

Designer of Janelle Monae's transformational Met Gala 2023 outfit

Janelle Monae's transformational outfit at the Met Gala 2023 was designed by Thom Browne.

The singer put on quite a display on the red carpet at the grand event in New York City when she changed out of a Thom Browne suit that comprised a white and black patchwork jacket draped over a large hoop skirt. The jacket had a unique asymmetrical hem with white stripes and floral detailing. She paired the look with Converse and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

Thom Browne is an American fashion designer known for his reconceptualization of the classic men's suit. Browne launched his first line of made-to-measure menswear in 2001, and his signature soon became an impeccably tailored suit in traditional navy wool and gray flannels with exposed ankles. Browne's esthetic and theatrical presentations have garnered him worldwide recognition and have led to extremely successful collaborations.

Monae's Met Gala appearances have become iconic moments in the world of fashion. Her bold and daring looks have pushed boundaries, challenged traditional beauty standards, and inspired many to embrace their own unique style. From her monochromatic black-and-white ensembles to her statement-making headpieces and accessories, Janelle has used fashion as a means of self-expression and a platform for social commentary.

