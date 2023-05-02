Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kim Kardashian, and 6 other best-dressed women and what they wore

The Met Gala is commonly referred to as "Fashion's biggest night" and this year, the event pays tribute to one of the industry's most influential designers, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. Thus, the theme for the 2023 edition of the Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

It includes about 150 original looks from Lagerfeld's illustrious career, each with relevant initial sketches. In an interview, Lagerfeld had stated that he could draw before he could communicate and his illustrations contained the keys to understanding his creative vision. His legacy will be showcased on the red carpet of the fashion extravaganza, as several A-listers come together to celebrate his life and work.

While the 2023 red carpet has seen a range of memorable outfits, the ladies in the entertainment and fashion industry seem to have pulled out all the stops, arriving in dazzling ensembles that have left fans captivated.

The best-dressed females of Met Gala 2023

1) Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's appearance on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet turned out to be one of the highlights of the night.

Lipa, a co-host for tonight's gala celebrating the opening of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, donned a Chanel ballgown in white and black tweed, just like the one Claudia Schiffer modeled during the house's autumn 1992 couture show.

To accessorize, Lipa donned Tiffany & Co.'s new Iconic diamond, mounted on the label's Lucida Star necklace, for the first time tonight. The remarkable white diamond weighs over a 100 carats, and its almost identical cushion cut is a tribute to the shape of the famous yellow Tiffany diamond. The newest white diamond has a D color, 82 facets, and was ethically mined in Botswana, as stated on the label.

2) Ice Spice

To the Met from the Bronx!

Ice Spice showed up at the 2023 Met Gala tonight, looking stunning in a white textured Balmain gown. The long sleeves and skirt of the dress are sheer, and the train trails behind her like a wedding veil as she goes. The rapper, known for always carrying her trademark purse, snapped photos of the photographers at the event, causing quite the frenzy!

Ice went for a long, straight haircut with a sweeping side part and her distinctive red hair color for the event. White makeup, black cat's eye, diamond stud earrings, and lip gloss were the finishing touches on her icy ensemble.

3) Alia Bhatt

When Alia Bhatt arrived at the Met Gala 2023, which was held on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, she looked like a dreamy vision to behold in a beautiful billowing gown.

For the night, the actress chose a white gown by Prabal Gurung that was studded with pearls. The figure-hugging bodice of the gown flowed into a full-length ball skirt with a floor-sweeping train. In addition, her outfit included a plunging neckline, contributing to the overall wow factor.

4) Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh made her Met Gala debut tonight!

Pugh previewed her outfit by remarking before the Gala:

"It's big, but we like big, don't we?"

The British actress showed up to the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event in a white gown and a large feathered headdress designed by Valentino. In addition, she accessorized with some exquisite jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

5) Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish blew everyone away at the Met Gala in 2023, further solidifying her status as a red-carpet sensation.

Eilish's black lace gown by Irish designer Simone Rocha was a perfect fit for the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme that was being celebrated.

Patchworked together to create a lace-bordered tulle dress and tinsel cotton tweed harness adorned with hips in jet crystals, the high-necked dress was constructed from reused textiles. She wore hand-beaded jet crystal cluster tulle gloves and stockings with her gothic gown.

6) Anne Hathaway

The classic Karl style was precisely what Anne Hathaway accomplished with her outfit, which consisted of a white tweed body-hugging gown by Versace.

The strapless piece had fiery cuts on the torso, one of which extended into a leg slit that reached approximately halfway down the thigh. Gold safety pins, a trademark of the Italian design business, were used to secure the cuts together.

Hathaway completed her ensemble with a pair of matching tweed opera gloves, a pair of white platform shoes, and a stunning diamond choker designed by Bulgari.

7) Kim Kadarshian

Kim arrived on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023 in style with a couture outfit designed by Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli.

Kardashian's ensemble consisted of "a draped skirt and top composed of over 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals." She also wore a pearl choker and ring that were crafted specifically for the occasion.

8) Cardi B

Cardi B knows how to make an entrance at the Met Gala, and she did so in style for the evening's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme.

The rapper appeared on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet wearing a feminine version of Karl Lagerfeld's classic black suit outfit, walking across the carpet in a black Chenpeng Studio corset ball gown.

The skirt of the dress was covered in enormous roses and worn over a white, collarless blouse and black tie. In addition, she wore a silver wig with a black headband to mimic Karl Lagerfeld's signature style.

These are the list of some of the most fashionable females at the Met Gala 2023, honoring Karl Lagerfeld with their attire.

