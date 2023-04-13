Met Gala fashion: Blake Lively and 4 others who went for dramatic outfit transformation

The Met Gala, held in 1948, is one of the most highly anticipated events in the fashion calendar, with celebrities, designers, and industry insiders all vying for a coveted invitation. The Met Gala's theme changes each year, and attendees are expected to dress according to the theme.

The theme is typically tied to the museum's annual fashion exhibition, which is organized by the Costume Institute.

One of the most eye-catching trends in Met Gala fashion is the live dramatic outfit transformation. Many celebs have aced this trend with their dramatic outfit transformation at the event. Let's take a look at the 5 most dramatic outfit transformations at the Met Gala.

Along with Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Lil Nas X aced the Met Gala dramatic outfit transformation

1) Blake Lively

Blake Lively outfit transformation (Image via Getty Images)

Blake Lively wore a transformative Versace gown to the Met Gala 2022, paying homage to New York City landmarks. The gown was custom-made and featured a tri-tone design that transformed throughout the night.

The bow on the skirt was untied to reveal a cascading blue train, which was inspired by the constellation decor at Grand Central Terminal. The dress also unfurled into another, larger dress, surprising the crowd.

2) Zendaya

Zendaya wore a light-up Tommy Hilfiger dress that transformed into a Cinderella gown at the Met Gala 2019. The dress was designed to change color using technology hidden within it.

Her stylist, Law Roach, dressed as her fairy godmother and carried a wand to light up her dress. The dress was a nod to the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme of the event. To note, Zendaya has a history of committing to the event's theme and making legendary entrances every year.

3) Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga outfit transformation (Image via Getty Images)

Lady Gaga wore multiple outfits that she slowly revealed as she walked the pink carpet of the 71st annual Met Ball in New York in 2019. Her evolving "camp" costume started things on a high note at the event. She wore a hot pink gown with a 25-foot train, which was spread across the steps by her handlers.

She then stripped it off to reveal a black gown with an asymmetrical neckline. She continued to strip off her outfits to reveal a third outfit, which was a pink column dress, and a fourth outfit, a black bra, and fishnet stockings.

Lady Gaga's transformation was a spectacular show that wowed the crowd.

4) Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X debuted three different looks at the Met Gala 2021, each custom-designed by Donatella Versace.

For his first outfit reveal, he wore an ornate cape that was covered in intricate gold beading, which had a royal feel to it. He then removed the cape to reveal a golden suit of armor underneath it. He continued to shed his outfit to reveal a third look, a sparkling black bodysuit.

5) Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney wore a white Tory Burch gown to the Met Gala 2022 and changed into a short ensemble mid-carpet.

She removed the bottom half of her dress to reveal a flirty new look. While it is unclear how the look pays tribute to the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme, Sydney pulled out all the stops for her first-ever presence at the grand event.

The Met Gala has become known for its bold and experimental fashion, with attendees pushing the boundaries of what is traditionally considered "fashionable." The event has also become a platform for designers to showcase their most elaborate and innovative creations, with many using the event to debut new designs and collaborations.

The event was attended by some of the biggest names in fashion, entertainment, and culture, with past attendees including everyone from Rihanna and Beyonce to Anna Wintour and Donatella Versace. The event has become a cultural phenomenon in its own right, with the fashion and outfits worn at the event often generating significant media attention and discussion.

