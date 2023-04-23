Rihanna's 5 best Met Gal looks in photos

Rihanna has an enviable track record for being the queen of the red carpet at the Met Gala owing to her uncanny ability to nail each year's theme. Rihanna has worn a wide variety of styles at the Met Gala over the years, from a tailored suit in 2009 to a bold white Stella McCartney two-piece gown in 2014.

Rihanna's yellow Guo Pei gown with an incredibly long train and a matching headpiece made headlines at the 2015 Met Gala and could be considered one of the most memorable red carpet looks in MET Gala history.

Here are the five most iconic Met Gala looks by Rihana that did full justice to every Met Gala theme in the truest sense.

The 5 most iconic Met Gala looks of Rihanna

1) Rihanna at the Met Gala 2007

Riri made her first appearance at the Met Gala in May 2007, wearing a white gown designed by Georges Chakra that had silver accents on the bodice. The dress was relatively simple but stunning.

She accessorized the gown with black mesh gloves and a red rose to complete the look and adhere to the "Poiret: King of Fashion" theme. It was a more understated style for the budding star at the time, who would shortly step up the competition.

This appearance by Riri was the onset of her impression as one of the most iconic fashion styles in the history of the Met Gala.

2) Rihanna at the Met Gala 2014

At the 2014 Met Gala hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Riri looked stunning in an all-white gown. In this skin-is-in design of a white dress, the Barbadian beauty flipped the traditional concept of angelic white on its head. The bluntly exposed, backless, cropped blouse with broad shoulders was the strong-edged and sensual antithesis to the more gracious glam of the finely draped long skirt and train.

The trail was an elegant addition to the look. She finished the look by applying a frosty pink lip and wearing a diamond choker necklace.

3) Rihanna at the Met Gala 2015

When Riri attended the Met Gala in 2015 wearing a spectacular yellow gown with a fur-trimmed train that was so wide, it was instantly dubbed 'the omelet dress.' The dress sparked a global media frenzy and pushed the woman behind the theatrical creation, Chinese couturier Guo Pei, into the international spotlight.

Because the whole effect was so striking, one might be forgiven for supposing that Rihanna had the garment custom-made for her. In fact, it had been hanging in Guo Pei's studio since her 2010 couture show when the singer's crew stumbled upon it after making inquiries into Chinese couture in the lead-up to the Gala, the topic of which was China: Through the Looking Glass. At the time, they had been researching Chinese couture in preparation for the event.

Over tea at Sotheby's on Bond Street, where she submitted one of her designs to be auctioned for the first time, Pei explains:

"When Rihanna first reached out to me, I didn't know who she was because I wasn't paying attention to the entertainment world, I wasn't a red carpet designer."

4) Rihanna at the Met Gala 2017

At the 2017 Met Gala, held in New York, Riri wore an outfit that caught everyone's attention. Her outfit was an explosion of brilliantly printed fabric designed by Comme des Garcons, the fashion label headed by Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

Rei Kawakubo displayed her new women's wear collection titled Art of the In-Between at the event. Riri's costume was primarily comprised of pink and red colors, with a few accents of white and blue here and there. Riri amped up the intensity of her appearance by applying dramatic eye makeup and styling her hair in a Samurai-like manner. The heads of those present turned, and how!!

5) Rihanna at the Met Gala 2018

Bad girl Riri does not play around when it comes to the Met Gala. The June cover star of Vogue consistently stays over the top and on the theme, whether she's sitting court in opulent Guo Pei, as she did in 2015, or rocking the deconstructed Comme des Garçons, as she did in 2017.

Her 2018 ensemble incorporated the splendor of Catholic vestments with a bejeweled cream gown draped beneath a flowing overcoat from Maison Margiela, in keeping with the exhibition's "Heavenly Bodies" theme. The garment went beyond the literal owing to its superbly precise construction, with designer John Galliano's exceptional design sensibility elevating the idea of saintly wearing into the creative realm.

The singer began the night on an epic high note with a bishop's hat by Stephen Jones Millinery, unique Christian Louboutins, and flawless hair and makeup. Riri, who can never be restrained, is unlikely to trade in her opulent outfit for a habit soon. However, her original interpretation of the night's fashion message demonstrates why she still inspires the fashion set.

Rihanna and her exquisite display of style in every Met Gala event have earned her a reputation as a style icon. These five Met Gala looks are sure to play an essential role in her receiving such recognition. Let us know in the comment section which one of Rihanna’s Met Gala attire you like the most.

