COMME des GARCONS HOMME x New Balance 580 shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The COMME des GARCONS HOMME x New Balance 580 pack takes this classic silhouette and gives it a minimalist makeover that reflects the esthetic of Rei Kawakubo, the founder and designer of COMME des GARCONS. There are two colorways in the pack, both dressed in classic black and white hues.

The COMME des GARCONS HOMME x New Balance 580 sneaker pack is currently available from Slam Jam's e-commerce store. The marked retail price for both hues is $311 per pair. The pair has sizes ranging from US7 to US11.

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME x New Balance 580 shoes will be offered in two colorways: black and white

The COMME des GARCONS HOMME (CdGH) once again joined forces with the Boston-based sneaker genius, New Balance, to give its popular 580 silhouettes two fresh makeovers. The duo showcases a minimalist and refined esthetic on a trail running classic.

The description of the newly launched sneakers on Slam Jam’s website reads:

“The history of the 580 models started in 1996, an adaptation of the ‘Made in USA’ 585 when the shoe exploded in the Japanese market and was the shoe that first helped introduce the idea of sneaker collaboration worldwide."

It further reads:

"In this partnership, equipped with the Rollbar stability system to control the movement of the hindfoot for better support, the streamlined toe, and reduced collar height perfectly combine the best of today's technologies with a retro style.”

The New Balance 580 is a model that debuted in 1996 as part of the MRT580 series. Shigeyuki Kunii, the creative director of Mita Sneakers, a Tokyo-based sneaker company that has worked with numerous brands over the years, created the design.

The 580 was inspired by the 574 and the 576, but it had some unique features that made it stand out, such as the mesh upper with suede overlays, the TPU heel counter, and the ROLLBAR midsole technology that provides stability and cushioning.

As already mentioned, the new 580 pack consists of two colorways: a black/white version and a white/gray version. Both pairs feature high-quality materials and subtle branding details, such as the "CdGH" logo on the heel tab and the co-branded insoles.

The black and white pair has a contrast between the dark suede panels and the white mesh and leather accents, while the white and gray pair has a more tonal look with off-white hues and silver touches. The pack also comes with matching laces and a bicolored rubber outsole.

The pack is likely to be part of CdGH's Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which follows the brand's previous collaborations with Nike on Terminator High and other footwear brands like Converse and Vans.

The COMME des GARCONS HOMME x New Balance 580 pack is a perfect example of how two brands can merge their identities and create a simple yet elegant design that appeals to both fashion enthusiasts and sneakerheads. The pack offers a versatile and comfortable option for those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and timeless style.

If you are a fan of minimalist and refined sneakers, you should not miss out on the recently launched COMME des GARCONS HOMME x New Balance 580 footwear pack.

