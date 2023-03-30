Liverpool FC x Converse Chuck 70 sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

American giant Converse is collaborating with Liverpool FC to launch a brand new collection featuring apparel, accessories, and several footwear options. The brand, which is currently a subsidiary of Nike, is a natural yet unexpected collaboration with Liverpool FC (which has a contract deal with Nike as a kit supplier).

The said collaboration makes it a debut collection for both the involved parties, meaning Converse has stepped into the football world for the first time with Liverpool FC. Meanwhile, the latter is well settled in the fashion world and has recently collaborated with LeBron James and Nike to launch an apparel collection in the past.

The latest collaboration celebrates the diversity of the football club and its fans. The most prominent offerings from the collection are its classic footwear offerings, including makeovers upon Chuck 70 and Run Star Hike sneaker models. The collection is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Converse and Liverpool FC on April 6, 2023.

More about the upcoming Liverpool FC x Converse Chuck 70 sneakers, which pay homage to the history and rich heritage of LFC

The upcoming Liverpool FC x Converse Chuck 70 sneakers pay homage to the history and rich heritage of LFC (Image via Sportskeeda)

Liverpool FC has been involved in the fashion world lately and after releasing a basketball jersey set and Air Max 1 sneaker makeover, it is back with another fashion collab with Converse. The latest collaborative collection is a nod to the football club and its fans. The official site introduces the collection as

"Liverpool FC and Converse unveil their new, limited-edition capsule collection with a celebration of the diverse and creative nature of the club's beating heart – its supporters. In this first link-up between the two global icons, this lifestyle collection also pays homage to the passion and rich history of LFC, while championing its future."

The latest collaboration offers many pieces, however, the one that catches the most attention is the Chuck 70 makeover. The model is one of the most popular offerings of the American footwear label and the collaborative take upon its silhouette is a big deal not only for the label but also its fans.

The Chuck 70 sneaker model is also one of the best sellers of the American label. The official site explains the origins of the Chuck 70 as:

"The Chuck 70 is built off of the original 1970s design, with premium materials and an extraordinary attention to detail. A shoe so rooted in tradition that it has its own instant history. That's the Chuck 70. It's not a shoe. It's the shoe."

The latest makeover of the collaborative shoe comes clad in a "Black/Egret/ Tomato" color scheme. The pair, whose makeover has been inspired by the banners and scarves that are waved on matchday, will be released as a limited-edition item.

HypeApp @HypeAppSneakers



Check out the raffle and sitelist here:

hypeapp-sneakers.com/release/A05964C The FC Liverpool x Converse Chuck 70 High "Black" is releasing on 2023-04-06Check out the raffle and sitelist here: The FC Liverpool x Converse Chuck 70 High "Black" is releasing on 2023-04-06Check out the raffle and sitelist here:hypeapp-sneakers.com/release/A05964C https://t.co/UHjfLSzGzi

The model's upper is covered with writings such as "YNWA" (You'll Never Walk Alone), liver birds, and sea holly images that pay tribute to Liverpool FC's fans and celebrate its history.

The shoe comes constructed out of canvas material and features OrthoLite cushioning to provide optimal comfort. Branding details are added with the LFC logo on the heel and tongue. The pair will retail for $170AUD / £100 / €110.

Poll : 0 votes