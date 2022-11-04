Where to buy the Clot x Converse collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Hong-Kong based lifestyle label Clot is collaborating with the Massachusetts-based footwear giant Converse to launch a two-piece footwear collection. The two labels will be releasing a footwear pack with a Panda theme. The collection will represent peace, love, positivity, and togetherness, which China's Mascot signifies.

The collection has been crafted in honor of China's WWF International Panda Day, which falls on October 28 annually. The duo will release two converse models, the Chuck 70 Hi ($130) and Jack Purcell Ox ($120). The footwear pack will first be released on the official e-commerce site of Juice on November 11, 2022. A much wider release will take place on the official e-commerce site of Converse on November 18, 2022.

The upcoming Clot x Converse 2-piece footwear collection celebrates China's WWF Panda Day

Upcoming Clot x Converse 2-piece footwear collection celebrating China's WWF Panda Day (Image via Sportskeeda)

Edison Chen-helmed label Clot is celebrating International Panda Day lavishly. The label has been promoting its Panda mascot, Ning Ning, by launching several programs and themed items. The latest celebration is a collaboration with Converse.

The giant pandas are representations of harmony, peace, and friendship in China. The two brands interpret the classic One Star silhouettes in a black-and-white palette.

Edison Chen, the founder of Clot, commented upon the International Panda Day celebrations in China,

"The giant panda is something that we relate to, obviously because of our Chinese heritage and culture. Being able to do something to give love and gain awareness for Panda in response to WWF’s International Panda Day in China is very important and a part of the new CLOT aesthetic, which is loving and trying to preserve the earth so that the future can enjoy its beauty."

The collaboration is a follow-up to the polar bear-inspired Ice Cold Pack from 2019. Both silhouettes are reimagined with a mixed-material construction for intriguing texture plays. The first silhouette on the list is the Chuck 70 Hi sneakers, whose upper is made of leather, terry cloth, micro suede, and faux fur.

The official One Star label's site introduces the silhouette,

"Our latest collaboration with the influential Chinese brand reimagines the Chuck 70 with the national animal of China – the giant panda – as the muse. The inspiration is cute and cuddly but the execution is stylish and elevated, featuring a high-contrast black-and-white palette and mixed-material construction."

One can avail the Chuck 70 sneakers at a retail price of $130. The second silhouette in the collection is the Jack Purcell Unisex low-top sneakers. The sneaker's upper is also constructed out of hair-on-hide upper, rubber, and faux fur. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Our latest collaboration with the influential Chinese brand reimagines the Jack Purcell with the national animal of China – the giant panda – as the muse. The design is well-crafted and sophisticated while emphasizing softness through faux fur, hair-on-hide leather, terry cloth and micro suede. It’s the unique style you’d expect from CLOT."

One can avail the Jack Purcell footwear at a retail price of $120.

To spread positivity worldwide, the duo has also launched a campaign video featuring Ning Ning, Clot's Panda mascot. As it embarks on adventures, the mascot panda is seen wearing the collaborative footwear pack.

The collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Juice on November 11, 2022, and Converse's official site on November 18, 2022 for a price range of $120-$130.

