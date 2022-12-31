4 best Nike x Comme des Garcons collaborations

Sportswear giant Nike has collaborated with the Rei Kawakubo-founded brand, Comme des Garcons, for over twenty years now. They have gradually narrowed down the gap between high fashion and streetwear with athleisure.

The dynamic duo dabbles in everything from fashion-forward designs and reprisals of less-loved models to elevated OG silhouettes. The partnership, which has been ongoing for nearly two decades, has been working under the direction of Rei Kawakubo and its team.

The CDG team has demonstrated time and again their ability to form a unique interpretation of the swoosh label's vast catalog and archives. The collaborative silhouettes often results into a high resell value in the sneaker sphere and for those in the know.

So, here we have mentioned some key silhouettes from the collaborative projects of the dynamic duo from all the time.

Top 5 Nike x Comme des Garcons collaborations of all time that have high resale value

1) COMME des GARCONS x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Emoji" (2006)

Kicks Deals Canada @KicksDealsCA Here's an early look at an upcoming Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Force 1 "Emoji" pack. No release date yet. Here's an early look at an upcoming Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Force 1 "Emoji" pack. No release date yet. https://t.co/Ysz328OcDn

Comme des Garcons' has indirectly collaborated with the swoosh label many times under Junya Watanabe and Dover Street Market's name. However, this collaboration marked the first independent collaboration.

The first mainline collaboration, Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Force 1 Low was dubbed the "Emoji" and came in a pack of two. The Air Force 1 Low arrived in its popular "all-white" and "all-black" versions with a touch of the whimsical "Emoji" trend, which was popular back in 2016.

The upper was given a band that showcased a variety of popular emojis inside the Comme des Garcons' Play's Heart logo. The sneakers were released on the official e-commerce site of Comme des Garcons on February 12, 2006, and currently hits upwards of $1000 in the reseller market on sites such as Ebay and StockX.

2) COMME des GARCONS x Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 "Eyes" (2017)

COMME des GARCONS x Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 "Eyes" (Image via GOAT)

Comme des Garcons and the Beaverton, Oregon, brand collectively collaborated with the New York-based streetwear imprint, Supreme, to launch a sneaker collaboration for the Spring 2017 season. The New York City imprint collaborated with CDG to launch a brand new makeover upon the Air Force 1 Low sneakers.

The collaborative Air Force 1 sneakers, dubbed the "Eyes," featured a bold eyeball print over the side panels with the dilated pupils inblack and white. The base of the sneakers come clad in a classic all-white construction, however the distinct and unique all-over eyeball graphic is imprint across the side panel.

The collaborative COMME des GARCONS x Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 "Eyes" sneakers were launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in May 2017.

3) Comme des Garcons x Nike Shox TL

Trap Mídias @Trapmidias Comme des Garcons x Nike Shox TL Comme des Garcons x Nike Shox TL 🔥 https://t.co/W5NXQgoSMI

Demonstrating their unique interpretations over multiple footwear silhouettes, the CDG team collaborated with the swoosh label to give their obscure take over the classic Shox TL. The Shox TL originally debuted in 2003 and quickly gained a lot of buzz, which was even quicker to fall into oblivion.

However, the shoe is still celebrated by hardcore fans, especially European football fans. The CDG sneakers were modified with enormous paneled soles, which was the main highlight of the sneakers. The duo further added a flair over these sneakers by adding ornamented gold/silver chains.

The collaborative sneakers were launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on June 11, 2019, and currently resells via StockX at a price range of $600- $4500.

4) Comme des Garcons Air Max Sunder Triple Black

Comme des Garcons Air Max Sunder Triple Black (Image via StockX)

The classic 1988 Nike sneakers were dressed by CDG with elements of a futuristic style. The shoe was given a triple-black makeover and was released via the official e-commerce site of CDGH on April 22, 2022. The shoe's body comes constructed out of nylon shell, which was placed atop a leather base.

The shoes' base comes constructed out of fine quality neoprene and nubuck leather material. Details such as "HOMME PLUS" lettering add a branding touch over the sneakers alongside the swooshes logo. The look is finished off with the Air Units and hefty midsoles.

The pair was re-released via Dover Street Market on July 21, 2022, for a retail price of £280 (approx. $333).

Other than the aforementioned 4 pairs, the duo have collaborated multiple times to release iconic silhouettes that are still desired by hardcore sneakerheads and high-end fashion enthusiasts.

