Where to buy Comme des Garcons x Pokemon collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Japanese streetwear label Comme des Garcons, also known as CDG, is collaborating with the Japanese media franchise, Pokemon. The CDG label's official Instagram handle announced the collaboration on August 20, 2022.

Following the announcement, fans were treated to a number of teaser images. After much anticipation, the label has finally revealed its Pokemon apparel, accessories, and footwear collection.

The 30-piece collaboration includes tees, hoodies, jackets, cardigans, button-up shirts, and more. The collection, which also includes a single footwear option as part of a three-way collaboration between Vans, CDG, and Pokemon, will be available on Comme des Garcons' official e-commerce site on Friday, September 23, 2022.

A portion of the collaborative items will also be available through a special pop-up at Isetan Shinkjuku in Tokyo from Wednesday, September 14, 2022 to Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

More about the upcoming 30-piece Comme des Garcons x Pokemon CDG apparel, accessories, and footwear collection

Upcoming 30-piece Comme des Garcons x Pokemon CDG apparel, accessories, and footwear collection (Image via @cdgcdgcdg / Instagram)

The label began releasing sneak peek shots of the Pokemon collaboration on September 1, 2022, after confirming the collaboration via an Instagram post on August 20, 2022, which included a caption full of hashtags such as #pokemon and #CDGpokemon.

The mystery and excitement kept all fans waiting for the collection, as Comme des Garcons announced that it will be well-rounded, with over 30 styles spanning footwear, apparel, and accessories.

The entire collection is now available, with a heavy emphasis on black and white colors throughout the collaborative items. The Pikachu-themed collaborative collection juxtaposes the CDG branding with the ever-charming favourite electro rodent's bright yellow Pikachu with some Pokeball motifs over the dominant monochromatic palette.

The collection will include over 30 items such as bomber jackets, hoodies, tees, and more. Aside from clothing for men, women, and children, the collection will include accessories such as beanies, bucket hats, crossbody bags, backpacks, necklaces, scarves, and more.

A few pieces from the collection include:

Coach Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of 円19,800 (yen) (approx $138). Blouson, which can be be availed at a retail price of 円28,600 (approx $200). Liner Jacket with Emblem, which can be availed at a retail price of 円30,800 (approx $215). Shirt with Emblem, which can be availed at a retail price of 円24,200 (approx $173). Shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of 円30,800 (approx $215). Knit Cardigan, which can be availed at a retail price of 円28,600 (approx $200). Oversized Sweatshirt, which can be availed at a retail price of 円20,900(approx $145). Oversized Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of 円28,600 (approx $200). Oversizes T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of 円12,100 (approx $85). Vans Old Skool, which can be availed in white at a retail price of 円19,800 (approx $138).

The Vans Old Skool, the triad's collaborative shoe, is the most noticeable part of the collection. The majority of its upper is covered in a white canvas base, with the Pikachu emblem and CDG logo branded on the sides of the midsoles.

Pikachu, the bright yellow rodent, dominates the entire range. The character's motifs can be found on the front of logo tees, hoodies, and other items, as well as the CDG branding on sweatshirts.

The collection arrives after previous Pokemon collaborations with Billionaire Boys Club and Balmain and can be availed on CDG's official e-commerce site from Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. JST.

