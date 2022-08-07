Where to buy Dover Street Market x Cherry Los Angeles collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Los Angeles, CA-based American apparel brand, Cherry, has collaborated with the multi-brand retailer, Dover Street Market, for an apparel collection. The exclusive capsule will carry over the nostalgic American aesthetics.

The newly launched collection is reminiscent of baseball games and old Westerns. The collection includes a range of unisex apparel and headwear. The collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Dover Street Market and select in-store locations in Los Angeles, Tokyo, London, and New York City on August 6, 2022.

Newly released Dover Street Market x Cherry Los Angeles apparel collection (Image via Dover Street Market)

The exclusive collection is highlighted in the teaser photos as they showcase the auto shop-inspired jeans found in blue, white, bright cherry red, and brown. The site describes the collection:

"Cherry Los Angeles celebrate their debut at Dover Street Market with an exclusive capsule collection of wardrobe staples."

The strap loops of the jeans are secured along the back pockets, which allows the consumers to try on accessories to match the outfits such as bandanas, slim pockets, alongside the easy storage of longer objects.

The entire collection includes:

Reversible Painter Crew, which can be availed in Heather colorway for a retail price of $200. Cigarette Pocket Tee, which can be availed in Cream colorway for a retail price of $52. Painter Pants, which can be availed in Cream, Berry Blue, Cherry Red, and Dusty Brown colorway for a retail price of $155. Swingers Sunglasses. which can be availed in Piano Black and Brown colorways for a retail price of $175. City Hat, which can be availed in London makeover for a retail price of $52. Socks, which can be availed in Heather and Cherry Red colorway for a retail price of $16.

The collaboration pieces are led by the baggy grey pullover, which are reversible painted crewnecks. The pullover features an offset Cherry embroidery constructed out of heavy-weight fleece crewneck. The classic script logo is embroidered at the front and the graphic logo is screen-printed on the reverse side.

The second item on the collection is Pocket tees, which feature screen-printed graphics with hand-painted artwork at the back of the tee. The front of the tee features a classic script logo.

The third apparel piece from the collection is the painter pants. The painter pant is offered in four colors, constructed out of heavy-weight cotton canvas pants. The pants feature contrast stitching in white throughout the pants. The pants also come in a straight-leg fit.

The pants feature pockets at the back, front, and sides as well as logo patch and the hammer loop on the back.

The accessories collection is led by two sunglasses which are hand-crafter and acetate-frame sunglasses. The sunglasses pieces feature a classic script logo in a gold hue at the temples.

The hat is constructed out of five-panel twill cotton material. The snapback hat features faux suede flat brim in tan. The cap features the iconic logo and text embroidered on both the front and back. The cap features an adjustable snapback strap and logo flag at the back.

The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site and select stores at the DSM's location, starting August 6, 2022.

