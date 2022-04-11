What are NËITHER’s five professions? American Song Contest star is set to represent Washington D.C. on NBC’s show

Week 4 of the American Song Contest will air on April 8 on NBC, and the upcoming episode will feature 11 artists. Among these singers, viewers will get to see the Washington D.C. native and representative NËITHER make a musical appearance with his original song I Like it.

The reality TV star is more than just a singer - he is also a writer, artist, director, and creative master.

American Song Contest is a Eurovision-inspired music contest that features 50 singers, each representing one state in the US. The celebrity contestants will be singing to win the country’s vote and win the championship. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg are judging the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"American Song Contest" will feature live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and our nation's capital, competing to win the country's vote for the Best Original Song. An incredible solo artist, duo, DJ, or a band will represent each location and will perform a new, original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America.”

It further adds:

“The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.”

NËITHER of American Song Contest is the founder of a consulting agency

With just $170 in his pocket, NËITHER came to California, LA, from Washington D.C. to follow his passion.

Born on January 12, the I Like It singer wears many caps. He is the founder of HYYER Creative Consulting, an agency that targets content development, marketing, & strategy for creative entrepreneurs, brands, and businesses rooted in Black Millennial & Gen-Z culture.

Talking about his career as a writer, he has written songs alongside legends George Clinton (Parliament) and Ty Dolla $ign. The singer has also developed original content for Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad Productions (The Chi, Queen & Slim) and sung in the background for Childish Gambino.

The singer, who is in his late twenties, is trained in an eclectic sonic blend of R&B, hip-hop, pop, and classic elements.

The American Song Contest singer continues to share recordings of his music on Instagram.

As an actor, NËITHER has worked on shows produced by Broadway heavyweights Charles Randolph Wright, Kenny Leon, and Oprah Winfrey.

His bio in American Song Contest reads:

"NËITHER wants to contribute to the new voice and history of the D.C. area and redefine what it means to be an artist from there."

The singer is a keen supporter of mental health wellness and regularly expresses his thoughts in his Instagram posts.

In 2020, the musician bought his own home in LA. He also sells unused objects from his house on Amazon.

Viewers can watch American Song Contest episode 4 on April 11 from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm on NBC and on Peacock the next day.

