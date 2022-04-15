What are S1NGLES jeans made of? Heidi Montag faces backlash for posing in "sustainable" single-use pants

Hills alum Heidi Montag recently promoted the newly launched denim brand, S1ngles jeans, that claim to be the world's first single-use jeans brand. The brand claims to have started with a sustainable motive but urges customers to throw the apparel after one use each. The jeans are apparently made of cotton and recycled plastic, as claimed by the brand.

Although the brand hasn't revealed its products as of now, they have included Heidi Montag in their campaign, who is seen wearing jeans in water, allegedly from the brand. The brand will come out with their official announcement on Thursday, April 14, 2022, to give the public an update.

What is S1ngles jeans made of? More detailes explored about the brand

S1ngles jeans made their official Instagram handle and have been urging their followers to be ready for the announcement in regards to the brand, as they wrote,

"You can't change denim without making a few waves."

The website hasn't given the public proper information in regards to the jeans, but according to the website the jeans are supposed to be one-time wear. The website states,

“The beauty of S1NGLES is that you only wear them once. When you’re done with them, you throw them away and wear a new pair. It’s that simple.”

The brand also claims that the jeans will be completely sustainable because of the construction material. It claims,

“And it’s completely sustainable because S1NGLES are made from a proprietary blend of form-fitting cotton and recycled plastic.”

"Wear. Toss. Repeat." is the brand's headline and thus social media users were baffled by the brand's mission.

This won't be the first time Heidi has been involved in controversies and has been subject to public hate. The American TV personality was previously in controversy for eating raw meat.

The Hills star shared that she ate organs such as raw liver, bull testicles, and bison heart for nutrients which might help her solve some personal fertility issues.

Public's reaction to Heidi Montag in the campaign for S1ngles jeans

Heidi Montag came under fire for promoting the S1ngles jeans' brand. Many fans pointed out the ironic use of the word "sustainable" in the campaign, when the very main motive of the brand is to create single-use jeans.

Fans were furious with the jeans brand's concept, as well as Heidi Montag for promoting the ad.

Dawn Witt @wittydawnuk

surely it MUST be ...

throw away PLASTIC jeans.



I have jeans that are YEARS old, soft, worn wonderful jeans. Wear 'em, patch them then cut them up and reuse the fabric ( to patch your other jeans).



Throwaway jeans - what nonsense @heidimontag Is this a very late 'April Fools' jokesurely it MUST be ...throw away PLASTIC jeans.I have jeans that are YEARS old, soft, worn wonderful jeans. Wear 'em, patch them then cut them up and reuse the fabric ( to patch your other jeans).Throwaway jeans - what nonsense @heidimontag Is this a very late 'April Fools' jokesurely it MUST be ... throw away PLASTIC jeans. I have jeans that are YEARS old, soft, worn wonderful jeans. Wear 'em, patch them then cut them up and reuse the fabric ( to patch your other jeans).Throwaway jeans - what nonsense

Sarah Fullager @Peach_Schnapps @heidimontag As if fast fashion isn't causing massive pollution issues, now they're making throw away jeans. Made from plastic! Why are you even advertising this? @heidimontag As if fast fashion isn't causing massive pollution issues, now they're making throw away jeans. Made from plastic! Why are you even advertising this?

Nick @Rookierundown @heidimontag So single use jeans made of plastic, are more environmentally friendly than unlimited use jeans? @heidimontag So single use jeans made of plastic, are more environmentally friendly than unlimited use jeans?

Tom Londe @TomLonde @heidimontag Rich folks have said or done some impressively out of touch, tone deaf things before. But this? Woof.... there's gotta be some sort of award for how bad this was. @heidimontag Rich folks have said or done some impressively out of touch, tone deaf things before. But this? Woof.... there's gotta be some sort of award for how bad this was.

Tanis @Goldilocks1979 @heidimontag Disposable jeans? Is this a joke? I thought the trend was to be less wasteful.... @heidimontag Disposable jeans? Is this a joke? I thought the trend was to be less wasteful....

Fans also suspect that this may all be a ruse and just an April Fool's prank because of the absurdity of the concept. A few netizens were also worried about fast fashion causing pollution, and how the upcoming disposable jeans will play another huge part in environmental hazards.

