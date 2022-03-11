Heidi Montag's raw meat diet sparks ridicule online as bison heart picture goes viral 

'The Hills' alum Heidi Montag has left netizens shocked after she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles. She was seen snacking on a large slab of uncooked bison heart. Though the paparazzi pictures looked staged, followers were left disgruntled with her raw meat-eating habits.

The 35-year-old has lately been sticking to a raw meat diet. The same was prescribed to her by Paul Saladino, who has been nicknamed the “carnivore MD.” He has been advocating for raw meat diets, ignoring the dangers of uncooked meat.

Heidi Montag seen in Los Angeles eating bison heart (Image via MEGA)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that raw meat may possibly contain Salmonella and E.coli, which can cause serious illnesses and even death.

Healthline has stated that if one's body does not react well to raw meat, they can experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, headaches, etc., which can last up to a week.

Heidi Montag may be putting her life at risk following a surgery she had in August in attempts to remove uterine polyps. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said that she was inspired by watching raw meat videos in hopes that it would help her conceive again.

Internet reacts to Heidi Montag’s raw meat diet

The reality star was seen grinning as she carried a large plastic bag filled with raw bison heart. She was pictured eating the meat straight out of the bag. It is unclear whether the raw meat was properly refrigerated and sanitized.

The star was seen sporting a long cardigan and matching black jeans. She also wore a purple top and a Gucci belt.

Some reactions to the latest pictures included:

Daniel Preda @MisterPreda @PopCrave Imagine calling the paparazzi on yourself so you can be seen eating raw meat out of a ziploc. Blessings! @PopCrave Imagine calling the paparazzi on yourself so you can be seen eating raw meat out of a ziploc. Blessings!

cameroon @clubclemoy @PopCrave not her just having a afternoon snack 🤣 @PopCrave not her just having a afternoon snack 🤣

This is not the first time the Just Go With It actress has been seen indulging in an uncooked dish. In January, she filmed herself cutting a slab of raw bison liver with scissors and consuming tiny cubes of it.

In a follow-up Instagram video, she was seen eating bull testicles, which are also called Rocky Mountain oysters or prairie oysters. Though the dishes seem strange, they are often consumed cooked. However, the actress skipped this step.

