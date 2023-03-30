Comme des Garcons x Nike Terminator High sneaker pack: Where to get, release date, and more details 

Comme des Garcons and Nike collaborate on a number of footwear projects each year. The CDG x Nike Terminator High, one that has been going around the internet since Spring 2022, has now been formally launched. The collection will offer three colorways.

The brand new Comme des Garcons x Nike Terminator High footwear pack is set to make its debut on April 1, 2023. All three colorways of this pack will be sold by the Dover Street Market’s (DSM) online locations as well as via CDG wholesale retailers.

These shoes will be offered in men’s sizing options ranging from US 5 to US 13. Interested shoppers can buy them for a payment of $230 for each pair.

Comme des Garcons x Nike Terminator High sneaker pack will be offered in dual-toned ensembles

Take a closer look at the blue colorway (Image via Dover Street Market)

Basketball-inspired trainers from the 1980s still rule the sneaker market today. Popular models include the Nike Dunk, Air Jordan 1, and NB 550.

The Nike Terminator, a product made specifically for the Georgetown University basketball team by the Swoosh label, only lasted a short time. The label is now reviving the model in a flood of color options, both joint and individual.

The Nike Terminator High has continued to receive new makeovers, resurfacing in both the initial "Georgetown" variant as well as a fresh "Cocoa Snake" version. It was first made available in 1985, and like the Nike Dunk, it was formerly the preferred basketball shoe, especially for intercollegiate athletics.

Since its initial re-release in the early 2000s, the Terminator has appeared in retro, but its popularity has wavered.

Here's a detailed look at the red variant (Image via Dover Street Market)

The description of the upcoming collaborative sneaker lineup on Dover Street Market’s web page reads:

“First introduced in 1985 as a special edition sneaker of the Georgetown Hoyas men’s program, the Terminator High was Nike’ first signature shoe for a college basketball team.”

It further reads:

“Comme des Garcons Homme Plus updates the silhouette to feature Black, Navy, Red colour block panels with a matching Swoosh and branding displayed on the heel.”

A trio of brand new hues have been created for this newest endeavor by the two renowned collaborators. The "Black," "Navy," and "Red" Terminator iterations on display here all have superior leather constructions fashioned in white, with accent colors used for the overlays, Swooshes, and heels.

The logo on each pair is minimal as well as modified, with the left heels of each version being altered with "CDG" typefaces while the right shoe retains its customary "Nike" spell-outs. This is similar to many of the Comme des Garcons x Nike collaborative efforts that we've seen in the past.

El SITIO DEL SNEAKER @ELSITIODELSNKRS ICYMI, all three colorways of the COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Terminator High are dropping on April 1st for a retail of $235 USD ICYMI, all three colorways of the COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Terminator High are dropping on April 1st for a retail of $235 USD https://t.co/LnBCx8K8ON

The official campaign, which was put together by House + Holme's Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and Karl Bolander, features elephants highlighting the kicks next to a drinking well.

Mark your calendars for the new joint Comme des Garcons x Nike launch. For more upcoming releases, fans and other sneakerheads can sign up on the brand’s official web page.

