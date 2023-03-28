Nike’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Celadon” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The swoosh label and Michael Jordan's co-owned business will release a number of retro Nike Air Jordan 1 hues and designs throughout 2023. The company has produced a variety of clothing items and footwear pieces with designs from the Celtics, DMP, and an extensive collection of Air Jordan Retro. The label has in fact given the well-known Air Jordan 1 High sneaker type yet another fresh makeover.

The new iteration, dubbed “Celadon,” will be made available in a Celadon/Sky J Light Olive-Bright Mandarin-Coconut Milk-Pale Ivory color scheme. Moreover, the new Air Jordan 1 High Craft “Celadon” variant is anticipated to enter the sneaker market on December 23, 2023, as per early reports from Sole Retriever.

These shoes will be offered in men’s sizing options with a selling price of $180. Jordanheads will be able to cop them online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS App, and a few other partnering retail chains.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Celadon” shoes will be released in an olive ensemble

Here's another look at the mockup of the upcoming shoes (Image via Sneaker Files)

One of the most iconic pairs to hit the sneaker market, Air Jordan 1 has made a significant impact on popular culture. The sneaks made their first appearance in 1985 and have since attained new heights of success. Both the legendary sportsman and his creation with Nike will always be associated with basketball.

The Jordan Brand will test out new materials and hues on a variety of classic silhouettes this year. This distinctive line of shoes, dubbed the "Craft" Series, debuted in February this year with an Air Jordan 4 Retro.

Throughout the year, new versions of Air Jordan 1 in high, mid, and low as well as Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 5 will all be released, alongside another Air Jordan 4. Another Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Craft is now planned for the 2023 holiday season. As per the website for Michael Jordan's shoe line, the history behind the first classic silhouette's making is described as:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The early mockup image of the new “Celadon” colorway was revealed by a popular sneaker media outlet, Sneaker Files. Another sneaker insider, ZSneakerheadz, shared a complete list of Air Jordans planned for the Holiday season this year, which included the "Celadon" colorway.

This Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG will be available in a variety of colors, including celadon, sky J light olive, bright tangerine, coconut milk, and soft ivory. The sneakers are expected to have a blue-green foundation, while olive and orange will probably serve as the accent colors. The aged appearance of this pair will be enhanced by coconut milk or light ivory, putting everything together.

Set your reminders for the December 2023 release of the AJ 1 High Craft "Celadon." To learn more about this launch and keep themselves updated on the same, MJ fans and other curious readers may easily sign up on Nike's official website or download the SNRKS app.

