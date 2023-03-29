5 best New Balance men’s sneakers to buy in 2023

New Balance has regularly introduced various upgraded versions of its renowned sneaker models and this year is no exception.

A number of its popular silhouettes, including the 990v3, 9060, 550, and others, feature appealing color schemes that are well liked by sneakerheads all around the world. The Boston-based sportswear behemoth is anticipated to reveal several amazing iterations as 2023 goes on.

New Balance 9060 and 4 other shoes that feature intriguing colorways and are must-have for men in 2023

1) Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 “Baklava”

Action Bronson, who has made a name for himself in the rap and culinary worlds, has long been a fan of New Balance. This year, he took his love for the brand to the next level by putting his own unique spin on New Balance 990v6 sneakers.

The collaborative sneaker was first launched on March 17 via specializinginlife.com. Following this, a wider drop took place on March 24 via NB's online store and its authorized retailers. They were priced at a retail price of $220 for each pair.

During a recent tag team match with Hook at AEW Rampage Grand Slam, Bronson debuted his latest collaboration, which features a striking neon yellow mesh base with camel suede overlays.

The lace overlays and tongue are accented with a cool gray hue, deviating from the sample pair that Action had previously teased earlier this year. The sneakers will feature co-branding throughout, with the midsole showcasing a regal combination of sky blue and royal blue, while the black outsole will add a finishing touch to this stylish sneaker.

2) New Balance 576 “35th Anniversary Medieval Blue”

The 576 "35th Anniversary" showcases a timeless profile, which has been produced in the Flimby factory since its first appearance in 1988. The shoe's upper region is composed of high-quality C.F. suede and luxurious pigskin leather in a navy blue hue, with punctured features on the toe box and lateral sections to enhance ventilation.

The trainer also highlights a white midsole with the iconic Encap cushioning system to offer extra comfort and assistance. In summation, the New Balance 576 "35th Anniversary Medieval Blue" is a chic and skillfully designed trainer that salutes New Balance's abundant past and legacy.

These sneakers were made available for purchase from NB's e-commerce website and its associated sellers on March 2 at a retail price of $230.

3) New Balance 990v3 Made in USA "Green Suede"

From the back of the foot to the front, the 990v3 is adorned in green suede and reinforced by a mesh foundation in the same shade. The latticed overlay is decked out in sleek jade, while the front and back of the shoe are trimmed in shaggy green suede.

The iconic “N” emblem from NB is prominently displayed in gold, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design of the sneaker. The top of the shoe rests on a weathered midsole and dark outsole. The finishing touches include a gray 990 logo on the back, red branded logos on the tongue, and white laces.

The chunky green shoes are scheduled for March 30, via the shoe brand's online store for a retail price label of $200 for each pair.

4) New Balance 9060

The 99X series is home to some of the most famous models in the brand's history, and the 9060 is a fresh representation of the sophisticated elegance and innovation-driven design that have distinguished it. With a surreal sensibility influenced by the aggressively futuristic, visible tech look of the Y2K period, the 9060 reinterprets well-known components taken from vintage 99X models.

While wavy lines and enlarged dimensions on a sculpted pod midsole emphasize the well-known shock-absorbing platforms of ABZORB and SBS, sway bars from the 990 are increased and used throughout the entire upper for a sensation of apparent motion.

The brand-new 9060 colorway is slated to launch on April 1 at a fixed retail price of $150 and will be available on the brand's website.

5) New Balance 550

When the original 550 made its debut in 1989, it left its imprint on basketball courts all over the country. During its original run, it was stored away in the archives until being revived in recent releases in late 2020 and returning to the full-time roster in 2021, when it rapidly became popular among sneakerheads globally.

The low-top, streamlined profile of the 550 offers a modern interpretation of the robust styles popular in the late 1980s, and the leather and suede top is a timeless design that never goes out of style.

The sneakers were launched on February 28 at a retail price label of $120 and are easily accessible from the company's online stores.

These are the five best New Balance sneakers that can be a perfect wardrobe addition for men in 2023. For those interested in buying any of the aforementioned shoes, you can visit the shoe brand's official website and its partnering retail sellers.

