Nike dunk low is one of the brand's most popular and celebrated silhouettes for all the right reasons. The Nike Dunk, which has been around for a while, is currently experiencing a genuine revival as a result of Nike's concerted efforts to promote its SB division, the adoption of the silhouette by streetwear icons like Travis Scott and Virgil Abloh, and of course, the changing nature of fashion.

Initially a basketball shoe targeted at college athletes, the Nike Dunk made its debut in 1985. However, things started to change in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when Nike SB took the silhouette and made it its own.

Every season, the world of sneakers is occasionally treated to some of the most distinctive Nike dunk low models that provide both greater style and mobility. This year will be no exception, as some of the most coveted Nike Dunk Low sneakers are set to be released in various color schemes and designs.

The Nike dunk low "Mica Green" and four other dunk low sneakers releasing in 2023

1) Nike dunk low "Magma Orange"

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire 🧡 Cop or drop for this restock ? Nike Dunk Low “Magma Orange”🧡 Cop or drop for this restock ? Nike Dunk Low “Magma Orange” 🍊🧡 Cop or drop for this restock ? https://t.co/ELN0LbqNSW

A brand-new Magma Orange and Pearl White colorway of the Nike Dunk Low features an eye-catching spray fade on the underlay. Since the fade effect resembles the stream of paint from a can of spray paint seen in Eric Haze's Dunk Low and Dunk High from 2003, there are clear echoes of their renowned collaboration with Haze.

As per its construction, the base color of the pair's outfit is Pearl White, with Magma Orange as the accent color. The toes, panels, and heel are highlighted in Magma Orange, and the entire shoe has a spray-painted or airbrushed appearance. Additional details include Pearl White on the midsole and Orange on the overlays. Finally, an orange rubber outsole rounds off the design.

The Nike dunk low "Magma Orange" is set to release for $170 at select retail sites and the official Nike website.

2) Nike dunk low "Mica Green"

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Mica Green” Official Look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Mica Green” 🍵 https://t.co/iExZ3mFZlT

The Nike Dunk Low "Mica Green" is just one of many colorways that will be released this spring. The appearance of official images also suggests that we will see the pair soon, even though a release date has yet to be announced.

Contrary to the typical GR, this Nike Dunk Low is only partially made of leather, which makes it somewhat unusual in terms of construction. For example, the base and tongue have a "Photon Dust" and "Mica Green" canvas, the latter of which matches the surrounding laces and the leather overlays.

The "Sail" midsole below has a vintage look, which is complemented by the tumbled Swoosh that has an off-white finish elsewhere.

The dunk low "Mica Green" is set to be released for $110 in the spring of 2023 at select retail sites, and the official swoosh retail site.

3) Nike dunk low "Fishing"

In recognition of Oregon's rich fishing history, Nike is introducing a unique fishing collection. In addition to the "Rainbow Trout" pair, the footwear behemoth is also releasing a new Dunk Low from its forthcoming line

The shoes have a white ballistic nylon upper with suede overlays, iridescent heels, and swooshes with scaled textures. Additional features include nylon tongues encased in a light blue color and a hook tooth on the lateral side. Fish logos inscribed on the tongue labels, insoles, and two-tone rubber soles highlight the silhouette.

As of now, the retail price and date are yet to be announced by Nike. However, the Nike dunk low "Fishing" is expected to arrive in 2023.

4) Nike SB Dunk Low x April Skateboards

A new April x Nike SB Dunk Low from Nike SB is expected to keep the momentum going after the CNCPTS x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster" and the upcoming Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low releases.

Shane O'Neill, a professional skater and the founder of April Skateboards, has worked with Nike SB for many years and even introduced his own SB model, the Nike SB Shane. When skateboarding made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, Rayssa Leal, then 13 years old, competed in these sneakers.

This Nike SB Dunk Low demonstrates O'Neill's creativity and design sense by using various textures and cool-tone colors. White leather is used to make the toebox, and thick white mesh is used to make the base whole. The mid panel and heel have a tonal net overlay to match the white laces, tongue, and April-branded heel tab.

The overlays are covered in aqua suede, which adds a vibrant pop of color to the otherwise understated sneaker. An icy blue outsole and a modern chrome Swoosh complete the Aqua tones. In addition, the outsole of the sneaker features a chrome rose pattern, and the heel counter has April stitching.

These sneakers are set to be released anytime in 2023 and will retail for varying prices at select retail sites and the official Nike website.

5) Nike Dunk Low "Industrial Blue"

Nike frequently incorporates Japanese influences into their designs, as seen in the split toe of the ISPA Drifter and the Setsubun-related components of earlier releases. The "Industrial Blue" upper of this recently unveiled Dunk Low resembles Sashiko, a traditional type of embroidery.

This would not be the first time Nike has used this particular technique. In the past, Sashiko was used throughout the Air Force 1 "Nai-Ke," albeit in a much busier manner.

Here, the toe box and heel tab of the late Peter Moore's adored creation are the only areas where the technique is used. The only other detail on the denim upper is the contrast stitching on the exterior panelings, which is dressed in "Industrial Blue" on the overlays and "Summit White" on the under.

This Nike dunk low will sell for varying prices at select retail sites and the Nike website.

These are the top five Nike dunk low sneakers set to release in 2023.

