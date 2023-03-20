Nike Air Force 1 Low "University Red" sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

Given its timeless design, unparalleled comfort, and a rich history of cultural significance, Nike Air Force 1 has been a style staple that has taken the world by storm since its inception in 1983.

Air Force 1 Low is a classic yet versatile sneaker that's guaranteed to elevate one's look to new heights. Sneaker enthusiasts can buckle up as the brand is about to introduce a fiery colorway for the model. The Air Force 1 Low "University Red" is a departure from the AF1's traditional muted color palette, which includes the "Triple Black" and "Triple White" versions of the shoe.

AF1 Low "University Red" will be released on April 1, 2023 on Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and on selected sneaker retailers at a retail price of $150.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "University Red" sneakers will exclusively retail in men's sizes

The soon-to-be-released model is made entirely of leather, which gives the shoe a soft and silky feel to the wearer's touch. The new colorway, which is characterized by a flaming collegiate red tone, is utilized over the majority of the upper, with the exception of the Swoosh, which is rendered in a contrasting white hue.

This crisp accent runs all the way to the underfoot Air midsole. Further, in case the all-red color palate is a bit too much for some people's preferences, there is an additional pair of white laces the brand is offering with the shoe box.

Introducing the new AF1, the sneaker brand said,

"A scorching edition to your AF-1 collection, this head-turning take on the hoops-to-street icon brings the heat. Contrasting colours add a bold look to any outfit, while Nike Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom."

The Air Force 1 was first introduced in 1982 and was designed by Bruce Kilgore. Named after the plane that carries the President of the United States, this sneaker model was the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology.

Moreover, the Air Force 1 was originally released in a high-top silhouette and came in a white and gray colorway. It quickly gained popularity among basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts.

In 1983, Nike released the Air Force 1 Low, which had a lower cut than the original high-top version. The Air Force 1 Low was designed to be more versatile and could be worn both on and off the court. Like the high-top version, the Air Force 1 Low was made with the Air technology and featured a leather upper.

Over the years, the brand has released countless variations of the Air Force 1 Low, including collaborations with designers and artists. The shoe has become a cultural icon and is often seen in hip-hop and streetwear fashion.

The Air Force 1 Low continues to be a popular sneaker and is available in a wide variety of colors and materials. It is considered a classic and is a staple in many sneaker collections.

