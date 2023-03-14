Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wear And Tear" shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Nike Air Force 1 will mark its 40th anniversary in 2022, and to mark the occasion, the Swoosh label debuted numerous brand-new hues of the shoe. Considering that more colors are anticipated for 2023, the corporation has no plans to pause this year.

The low-cut shape of the pair's most recent incarnation is embellished with shaded swooshes. The complete sneaker is wrapped up in a Sail/Orange-Black-Sail color scheme.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Wear and Tear' colorway is anticipated to be released in men's sizes in the summer of 2023. Sneakerheads wouldn't want to pass up this chance since the pair is estimated to cost $120 and will be sold by Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few exclusive online and brick-and-mortar retail outlets.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wear And Tear" shoes are adorned with orange and black hues

Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Wear and Tear sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruce Kilgore, a skilled designer for the swoosh firm, initially unveiled the Air Force 1 style in 1982. A few well-known GRs and companies have embraced the sneaker model, particularly in the preceding year.

The sneaker manufacturer celebrated its 40th anniversary in style with Louis Vuitton, Billie Eilish, and other labels. Due to the shoe's well-known crisp and dapper traits, streetwear lovers have grown to count on it as a vital element of their wardrobe.

When it comes to the vintage sneaker fad, Nike is an expert. Some of the Beaverton-based company's most recognizable silhouettes, like the Air Max 97 and the Dunk Low, have all undergone a vintage-inspired revamp. It appears that Bruce Kilgore's illustrious basketball model will get a similar makeover with the forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wear And Tear."

The following is the swoosh brand's website's description of its hoops and lifestyle wear item:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the arriving shoes (Image via Nike)

The description continues as:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Air Force 1 features a composition of creamy sail leather, woven canvas paneling on the medial and lateral side panels, and large orange Swooshes with a worn-in appearance, giving the shoe its name.

The tongue tag and heel badge also have "Nike Air" marking in black, and these worn-in features continue there. This shoe's simple yet eye-catching appearance is completed with a matching Air midsole underneath.

Watch for the upcoming "Wear and Tear" Nike Air Force 1 Low rollout this summer. Consider joining the brand's webpage or the SNRKS app if you're willing to receive timely alerts regarding the launch's details and other information.

