Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 Corduroy "Tiger Leopard" shoes: Price and more details explored 

Another brand-new Nike Air Max 1 '87 variation is being prepared by the Oregon-based sportswear juggernaut to rock Air Max Day celebrations.

Later this year, it's anticipated that the brand-new Nike Air Max 1 '87 Corduroy "Tiger Leopard" sneakers will go on sale with a retail price tag of $180. Just women's sizes will be available for these shoes.

Despite the fact that the shoe's exact release date is being kept secret by the sneaker business, the Swoosh label and its SNKRS app will sell sneakers through physical and online retail chains, as well as a few additional exclusive Nike sites.

Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 shoes are adorned with distinct colored fabrics all over

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Air Max 1 Corduroy "Tiger Leopard" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In preparation for The Swoosh's Air Max Day, the Beaverton firm has adopted a concentrated emphasis on the Nike Air Max 1 and the 35th anniversary of the iconic design.

The footwear maker illustrates the origins and development of the well-known Nike Air Max 1 design as follows:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colourways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

There's no doubt that the Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Big Bubble" is just the start of what the model has in store for Air Max Day 2023. Also, a women's exclusive palette with a patchwork design made of vibrant hues and even more vibrant designs has just been revealed to be on the calendar.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The large Air Unit is absent from this Nike Air Max 1 '87 in contrast to the OG-inspired version mentioned above. The sole unit is exactly what we've come to expect from the silhouette's current offerings, excluding its faded side walls.

The top, whose paneling rotates between a variety of hues and textures, is equally modern. To begin with, the mudguard features a blue corduroy that matches the toe's flowery fabric texture.

While the Swoosh, leather mid-panel, and lace units are in blacks, pinks, and pale yellow tones, respectively, the collars, which are made of suede similar to the mint vamp as well as mustard heel, are styled with a leopard print.

The most recent pair of Nike Air Max 1 '87 Corduroy "Tiger Leopard" women's shoes will soon be available. To get information on the announced rollout and other upcoming releases, interested people can sign up on the Swoosh label's e-commerce website or download the SNKRS app.

Along with the colorway mentioned, the shoe business will also sell silhouettes in numerous colorways in 2023. Across the months ahead, iterations like "Tokyo 23," "Slate Blue," "Mica Green," "Baltic Blue," and others are planned. The sneakers will be available for purchase both online and offline through Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other related retail stores.

