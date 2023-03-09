Why are fans unsure about Zoom Vomero 5 x Nike Dunk Low Timeless fusion?

Over the past few years, the Nike Dunk Low has ruled the footwear market. In their latest Dunk makeover, Zoom Vomero 5 x Nike Dunk Low "Timeless," the shoe label has neatly fused the Nike Dunk Low with the Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette.

Nike enthusiasts, however, do not seem to be enjoying this original play with the iconic silhouette. Internet users had varied feelings and provided mixed evaluations of this crossover. While many expressed their enthusiasm for the silhouette, quite a few criticized the design, in particular.

Take a look some reviews (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

The brand-new Zoom Vomero 5 x Dunk Low "Timeless" edition will go on sale in the upcoming weeks of 2023. The Nike SNRKS app and a small number of other authorized retail locations, both online and offline, appear to be the only places to buy them. Each pair will cost you $120.

The internet is unsettled by the new Zoom Vomero 5 x Nike Dunk Low "Timeless" shoe design

The fusion of the Swoosh’s two timeless silhouettes garnered mixed reviews from fans and other sneaker enthusiasts.

Some said that these sneakers appeared better than the fused Zoom Vomero 5 that has been embellished with Dunk Low Panda-like makeup, while others expected these Dunk Lows to be as comfortable as Zoom Vomero 5.

One user dubbed it a golf shoe, and someone even drew a comparison to ASICS shoes. Quite a few quoted Nike as being "lazy" and dubbed the silhouette “Millennial dad shoes.”

The internet users gave mixed reactions on the latest Dunk Low iteration (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

Quite a few fans seemed confused about this fused shoe design and wondered whether it would be worth the buy. Some of them even questioned why the shoe label blended two entirely different styles.

Netizens seemed confused on the new sneaker design (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

More about Zoom Vomero 5 x Nike Dunk Low “Timeless” shoes

Nike has recently started making the Dunk Low in a variety of colors. Some have used conventional mixes of collegiate-inspired colors and patterns, while others have brought out novel adaptations or revamps of the Peter Moore-designed silhouette.

Now, the swoosh label is updating the Nike Dunk Low with elements from the recently revived Nike Zoom Vomero 5 for the upcoming "Timeless" colorway.

Here’s a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Pure Platinum/White-Volt-Teal-Pure Platinum color scheme entirely embraces the latest model. The Dunk Low maintains its fundamental shape but substitutes grayish mesh for the customary suede/leather basis, inheriting the material composition of a pair of Zoom Vomero 5.

All around the top, there are gray leather reinforcements, and the mudguard as well as heel both have curved TPU films that match the features of the 2010s sneaker it is patterned upon.

The tongue's spine is covered in a volt green nylon strip with a 3M logo in the middle. It ends with a unique Vomero 5 blended with a vintage Dunk Low "Nike" emblem below the tongue tag.

One of the distinctive features located near the midfoot is the gray Swoosh, which is immediately below the TPU cage on the Vomero 5.

Crisp white hits on the heel tab and sockliner are combined with blue labeling elements and volt green insoles, respectively. The sneaker is finished off with a white Dunk midsole as well as a blue rubber outsole.

Be on the lookout for the next Zoom Vomero 5 x Nike Dunk Low "Timeless" release, which is expected to arrive soon. Interested individuals can utilize the SNKRS app or subscribe on the official Swoosh website to receive regular updates on the colorway.

