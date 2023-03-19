Nike Air Force 1 "Rainbow Stitch" sneakers:  Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to maintain its number one position as the footwear and athleisure genius in 2023 by releasing iconic makeovers of its classic sneaker models like Air Jordan, Dunks, Air Max and Air Force 1. The latter celebrated a lavish 40th anniversary in 2022.

After a grand celebration of the silhouette in 2022 - through which the label received iconic collaborative makeovers with Billie Eilish, Louis Vuitton and Virgil Ablog - the swoosh label is continuing the trend by releasing an independent makeover of the Air Force 1 in 2023.

The latest makeover to be unveiled by the swoosh label upon Air Force 1 is the "Rainbow Stitch." The makeover is simplistic, clean, yet aesthetic - standing up to the true DNA of AF1.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 "Rainbow Stitch" sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, but according to the Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Rainbow Stitch" sneakers

The swoosh label debuted the iconic and legendary Air Force 1 sneaker model as a basketball shoe in 1982 as the sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore designed the cleanest shoe.

Since its debut, the swoosh label has made sure to keep the sneaker model in a continuous rotation by giving it beautiful makeovers. The official Nike site introduces the sneaker model:

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The site further describes the current-day relevance of Air Force 1 sneakers:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied."

The Bruce Kilgore-designed sneaker model has been clad in uncountable makeover in the past four decades and still comes clad in fresh makeovers, including the upcoming "Rainbow Stitch."

The upcoming sneaker will be released exlcuively in kid's sizes to give your littele sneakerheads a cool, chic, yet cute look. The pair comes clad in an ever-popular Triple White colorway. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of traditional leather material in a completely white hue, which has detailing with contrast rainbow-hued stitching.

The stitching placed on the top and bottom halves of the sneaker comes clad in a colorful flair, which is highlighted in contrast to its colorless surrounding. The mix of yellow, orange and green hues are added on the otherwise unassuming detail.

More hues are added with the light blue-hued profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. The green hue is also added on the heel tabs and tongue lining. Branding details are added on the Achilles heel panels, tongues and collars. The look is finished off with the white sole unit.

The pair is rumored to release via Nike's website in 2023.

