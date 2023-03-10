Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple White” sneakers: Release date, price, and everything we know so far

Nike and Billie Eilish released the "Mushroom" and "Black" colors of the Air Force 1 Low in 2022. Both pairs received appreciation and love from the sneakerhead community. Now they are back with a new colorway in "Triple White."

The new "Triple White" colorway has a stitching pattern that looks like quilting and has overlays of geometric shapes all over its top. Like the ones before it, this one has parts that are free of cruelty and constructed of recyclable materials.

The brand has disclosed the release information about the pair. It will become available to the public on March 23, 2023. The new AF 1 Low will retail for $140. The shoes will be available in Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and at a few other carefully chosen sneaker shops.

After "Mushroom" and "Black," now Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “Triple White”

A shattered patchwork upper made of recycled materials will be featured in the forthcoming pairs, just like it was on previous hues of the shoe. To emulate the iconic lines of AF1, the quilted nylon base has leather cutouts, nylon webbing wrap guards, and visible stitching details.

Two more decorations that can be seen on the tongues are lace dubrae and Eilish's Blohsh insignias. Pineapple fiber insoles that have been adorned with collaboration insignia and classic sole elements complete the look.

Nike Air Force 1 Low has become a fashion staple among celebrities, and it's not hard to see why. The iconic sneakers offer a perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility that fits seamlessly into any wardrobe. The classic design, which has remained largely unchanged since its introduction in 1982, exudes a timeless elegance that transcends trends and generations.

Here's what the brand stated about its collaboration with Billie Eilish on the official site:

"Nike x Billie Eilish AF-1 Low breathes life into that message. Knowing every action counts, we've teamed up with Billie again to craft a shoe that celebrates new beginnings. Utilising scraps leftover from our previous AF-1 High design with her, and adding other sustainable materials like Regrind in the outsole and Zote foam scrap in the sockliner, it balances a progressive contemporary perspective with a heartfelt respect for the classics."

Nike Air Force 1 Low represents a unique opportunity to express its style while maintaining a connection to the broader cultural zeitgeist. The elegant simplicity of the shoe enables it to be dressed up or down, making it the ideal option for formal occasions or everyday outings.

In addition, AF 1 Low has a colorful past that appeals to famous people. The shoe was first released as a basketball sneaker, and its durability and performance quickly made it a favorite among NBA players. Over time, the shoe became an icon of hip-hop culture and streetwear, further solidifying its place in the annals of fashion history.

Air Force 1 Low's enduring appeal among celebrities is a testament to its timeless style and cultural significance. It's a shoe that has transcended trends and stood the test of time, earning a place of honor in the closets of the world's most stylish and influential individuals.

