When will Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low footwear pack be released?

On November 30, 2022, Nike made an official announcement of their collaboration with the 20-year-old American artist Billie Eilish. The sportswear giant and the bad guy singer collaborated with each other for a two-piece footwear pack of Air Force 1 Low.

The footwear pack will comprise of "Mushroom" and "Sequoia" colorways of the AF-1 sneakers and will be sold at at a price of $140 each. The Nike x Billie Air Force 1 Low footwear pack is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Billie Eilish on December 13, 2022, which will be followed by a much wider global release on December 14 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

The Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 Low footwear pack will be featuring "Mushroom" and "Sequoia" colorways constructed with recycled content

Billie Eilish is not only well-known for her musical talents but also her fashion sense. The singer's inclination towards fashion was recognized by Nike, and they made it a point to utilize it to reimagine many of their silhouettes, including Air Force 1, Air Jordan 15, and Air Jordan 1 KO. Her sustainable element of lifestyle has been common for all the collaborative pairs.

Now, for the upcoming collaborative footwear pack, the duo officially unveiled the Air Force 1 Low in "Mushroom" and "Sequoia" colorways. Moreover, the dynamic duo has used leftover material waste from the recently launched Billie Eilish's Air Force 1 High sneakers.

The recycled material was used to create a new esthetic over the silhouette and to underscore the dynamic duo's shared commitment to taking action to create a better world. The collaborative launch further coincides with the celebrations of the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1.

In an official press release, Billie Eilish even comments on her new collaborative collection and her sustainable approach to designing:

"I want my collaboration with Nike to tell a story that not only highlights the importance of recycling but also reminds us that we need to take better care of our planet."

Both the sneakers in the collection come in monochromatic colorways and adhere to patchwork motifs upon the entire silhouette. Instead of the usual leather construction, the silhouette's upper is made of broken and tear-off canvas pieces across the toe boxes, rear ends, and the side panels.

The Happier Than Ever singer's signature Blohsh insignia is added over the tongues and lace dubraes, while the sock liners feature co-branding via moniker and swoosh logos.

For further updates on Billie Eilish's collaborative collection with Nike, fans can sign up to the Swoosh label's official website.

