Nike Air Force 1 Low "Los Angeles" shoes: Everything we know so far

In 2022, the Nike Air Force 1 observed its 40th birthday, and to honor the milestone, the Swoosh company unveiled several new colorways of the incomparable silhouette.

More hues are anticipated to be released this year, and the business isn't planning on stopping down. For the new colorway of Air Force 1 Low, the city of Los Angeles is celebrated. Moreover, early images of the shoe were recently shared by a popular sneaker insider Private Selection.

Although the brand has kept most of the launch information a secret, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Los Angeles" colorway is scheduled to release in the coming weeks of 2023. These dual-toned sneakers will be sold on Nike's website, the SNKRS app, and a few other online and physical retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Los Angeles" shoes are dressed in navy and white makeup

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

The Air Force 1 style was first introduced in 1982 by Bruce Kilgore, a proficient designer for the Swoosh company. The shoe design has been taken up by a few notable GRs as well as businesses, especially in the previous year.

The sneaker company marked its 40th birthday in style with Billie Eilish, Louis Vuitton, and other names. Streetwear enthusiasts have come to rely on the footwear as an inevitable component of their wardrobe because of its well-known crisp and stylish characteristics.

The Swoosh’s website underlined the silhouette backstory as the follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

The description continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Nike started preparing their fictitious suitcases for a trip down the Pacific Coast at the end of February. The Beaverton-based firm recently lifted the world's entertainment capital and clothed the Nike Air Force 1 Low in a successional LA-based ensemble.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

The AF1's customary all-leather top is replaced with a denim-coated array of panels, mirroring the Tinker Hatfield model through an offbeat use of fabrics. A premium infusion is also present in the quilted sock liner and the stripped inner tongue lining.

Further branded details are embossed into the tongue as well as heel tabs in addition to the city's iconic gothic script emblem, which is attached to the heel in a canvas tongue tab.

Before a gum treatment spreads across the tread underfoot, a silver metallic opulence appears atop the laces and Nike interstate charm, as well as matching eyelets, which are both outfitted with clean white highlights.

Keep a watchful eye out for the release of the "Los Angeles" Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. If someone wants to get timely alerts about the launch dates and other information, think about signing up for the brand's website or the SNRKS app.

