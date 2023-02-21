5 best sneakers collabs launched in 2023 so far 

The sphere of sneakers is incredibly vast and the sneakerhead community is ever-growing. Many brands, from sportswear labels to high-end fashion labels, are constantly attempting to craft the perfect sneakers for their customers by adopting modern designs and new technology that can cater to the needs of every sneakerhead.

The construction of modern sneakers is more than just average shoe production. It is an art, and requires many design teams to come together to produce the best results in terms of look and versatility. Many sportswear giants like Nike and Adidas create sneakers that can be used during various sports, including football, skating, basketball, and more. The popularity of sneakers has grown due to these labels, which have now developed a pop-culture relevance of their own.

The sneaker sphere, which has just entered 2023, has already launched a number of collaborations from various footwear labels, artists, and more. Here we take a look at some of the year's best collabs so far.

Jimmy Choo, Adidas, and more: Top 5 sneakers collabs launched in 2023 until February

1) Adidas x Pharrell Williams Humanrace NMD S1 MAHBS sneakers

Adidas, the German sportswear label, has been a frequent collaborator of multi-hyphenate artist Pharrell Williams and his label Humanrace. The duo have together produced numerous makeovers of the NMD sneaker lineage, the latest of which is MAHBS. The NMD S1 MAHBS sneaker mdoel was debuted in the Oatmeal/Blue Corn color scheme.

The sneaker model is named after a group of humans, dubbed the Mob. The shoe's concept is styled to give all the Mobs an opportunity to be more expressive. The sneaker was launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on January 27, 2023.

2) Jeremy Scott x Adidas Campus 80 "Bones" sneaker pack

adidas Originals @Originals_kr

Bones / Archive 2월 16일 발매 예정

⠀

오리지널스와

⠀

이번 컬렉션은 제레미 스캇만의 재미있는 상상으로

CAMPUS 80을 재해석하여 선보입니다. adidas Originals by Jeremy ScottBones / Archive 2월 16일 발매 예정오리지널스와 @ITSJEREMYSCOTT 의 아이코닉한 만남이번 컬렉션은 제레미 스캇만의 재미있는 상상으로CAMPUS 80을 재해석하여 선보입니다. adidas Originals by Jeremy ScottBones / Archive 2월 16일 발매 예정⠀오리지널스와 @ITSJEREMYSCOTT 의 아이코닉한 만남⠀이번 컬렉션은 제레미 스캇만의 재미있는 상상으로CAMPUS 80을 재해석하여 선보입니다. https://t.co/Q7XNBLEVhE

Adidas reunited with Jeremy Scott to launch a two-piece makeover upon the Campus 80 sneaker pack. Both the makeovers of the Campus 80 sneaker model were launched in a Bones theme. The sneaker pack was released in two makeovers, one in Core Black and another in Supplier Pink.

Both came accessorized with removable bones and faux fur tongues to add a prehistoric look to the sneakers. The shoe's upper is constructed out of suede and premium leather material.

The sneaker pack was launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, exclusively in Japan, on February 16, 2023.

3) Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon footwear pack

Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon footwear pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

The luxury London-based footwear label collaborated with the beloved Japanese anime Sailor Moon to launch a footwear and accessories collection. The luxurious collection is vibrant, has a barbie-core aesthetic, and features two makeovers of the classic Jimmy Choo's Collage Diamond sneakers, one of which features Manga printed graphics.

The leather low-top trainer was launched on the official e-commerce site of Jimmy Choo and select retailers on February 14, 2023.

4) Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneakers

Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adidas is continuing its collaboration with pop-culture icon Beyonce and her athleisure label Ivy Park to launch a brand-new sneaker model, dubbed the Top Ten 2000, as a part of Park Trailer collection. The duo debuted their Top Ten 2000 sneaker in a beige/orange color scheme, making it stylish yet neutral.

The sneaker model was constructed and inspired by the retro basketball silhouettes from the Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker lineage. The retro details are combined with futuristic details on the shoes.

It was launched on January 20, 2023, via Adidas and select retailers.

5) Ambush x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker pack

ハナ🌸 @hana_SNKRS AMBUSH × Nike Air Force 1 Low collection

アンブッシュオンライン販売何時だ？？ AMBUSH × Nike Air Force 1 Low collectionアンブッシュオンライン販売何時だ？？ https://t.co/vEnQdIqQo9

Nike and Yoon Ahn's label, Ambush, reunited in 2023 to launch a two-piece Air Force 1 sneaker pack. The Japanese luxury fashion label launched the two-piece sneaker pack alongside a three-piece apparel line. The Black and Phantom colorway over the Air Force 1 sneaker model is a basic yet classic one.

The collaborative shoes come constructed out of crisp leather material. The pair is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 28, 2023.

Other than the five aforementioned collaborations, there have been several others in just these two months of 2023. It is expected that the remaining year will also see many other releases in collaboration with various brands.

