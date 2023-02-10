Nike x Ambush "Black" Air Force 1 sneaker: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike is reuniting with the the Yoon Ahn-founded Japanese luxury fashion brand Ambush to release a two-piece footwear collection alongside a three-piece apparel line. The "Black" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 is the most basic yet classic one of the latest collaborative collection.

The collaborative Air Force 1 "Black" sneakers are minimalistic and are constructed out of crisp leather material. The pair is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers alongside other collaborative items on February 28, 2023.

The upcoming Nike x Ambush "Black" Air Force 1 sneaker will be released alongside the "Phantom" colorway and apparel collection

Nike offers a broad catalog of sneaker models and one of the perks of those sneaker models are collaborations.

For the latest one, the Yoon Ahn-led label Ambush is dressing the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette. The swoosh label lavishly celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 silhouette throughout 2022 and the trend will be continued throughout 2023.

The Air Force 1 sneaker model debuted as a basketball shoe and was a brainchild of the legendary sneaker designer Brucke Kilgore. The model has been in continuous rotation since then and every sneakerhead owns a pair. The sneaker might have debuted as a basketball shoe but is currently an impactful part of the lifestyle and streetwear community. The official site introduces the model,

"Debuting in 1982, the AF-1 was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionising the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with the same soft and springy cushioning that changed sneaker history."

The latest Ambush Air Force 1 "Black" sneakers are constructed out of premium leather material. The entire shoe comes clad in a black hue with only pops of summit white. The official site introduces the collaborative model,

"Teleport between worlds in the AF1 x Ambush. Fashion designer and visionary creative director Yoon Ahn turns up the volume on the iconic look, featuring bold hues and contrasting accents inspired by techno spaces. Premium leather delivers a rich aesthetic full of natural variations, so you can transition effortlessly from your 9-5 to the dance floor."

Pops of the white hue are added upon the entire sneaker including the extended swoosh logos upon the medial and lateral profile of the sneaker model. Branding details such as the "Ambush" lettering alongside swoosh logos upon the sockliner and the tongue tags add more contrast and a classic look to the sneaker.

Another branding detailing is added with the "AMBUSH" lettering upon the heel tabs. The look is finished off with the black sole unit. The Nike x Ambush Air Force 1 "Black" sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 28, 2023 at a retail price of $190.

