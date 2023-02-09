Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon footwear collection: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Jimmy Choo, the London-based luxury footwear giant, is collaborating with the beloved Japanese anime Sailor Moon to launch a brand-new footwear and accessories collection. The unexpected duo's collaboration is luxurious and gives them a barbie-core aesthetic.

The luxury footwear brand's latest collaborative collection celebrates the 30th anniversary of the famous Japanese anime show. The collection pieces feature boots and heels, all clad in vibrant hues. On February 14, 2023, the collaborative collection will go on sale in Jimmy Choo's official online store.

The upcoming Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon footwear collection features boots, heels, and pumps

The upcoming Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon footwear collection features boots, heels, and pumps (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jimmy Choo is collaborating with the beloved anime series Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon to mark the 30th anniversary of Sailor Moon. The first episode of the Japanese manga was aired back in 1991, which was followed by an adaptation of Sailor Moon Crystal in 2014.

The female characters in the Japanese program, which were all fashionable and humorous, were developed by Naoko Takeuchi, drawing fans and helping it become a pop culture hit. The newest capsule collection takes its cues from strong individualism and female empowerment.

The collection piece gives the outlook of anime characters' pop-cultural influence and merges it with Jimmy Choo's prism of glamor and luxury. The original Sailor Moon novel has been translated into 17 languages and has been created in 40 nations, leaving a great impact globally.

The anime has collaborated with multiple brands, including Vans and Uniqlo. The latest collab with the London-based luxury footwear label is the most unique and unexpected. In an official press release, luxury footwear designer Sandra Choi commented upon the collection:

“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is a unique global phenomenon - a manga and anime that resonates, bridging cultures and languages, speaking to different generations and bringing us all together. That’s what drew me to this project. This collaboration underscores our shared values not just of female empowerment, but for fashion’s ability to inspire inclusivity and individuality through personality and self-belief.”

The collaborative collection of footwear and accessories is unique and vibrant as they take inspiration from the key characters of the Japanese show. The Sailor Guardians characters, including - Sailor Mars, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Venus, Sailor Jupiter, and Sailor Moon, inspire the collection alongside their mentor cat Luna. The collection pieces include:

1) Knee-high Swarovski-studded pink Sailor Moon boots

2) Ruby red Sailor Mars pumps

3) Chunky green Sailor Jupiter lace-up leather combat boots

4) Glossy blue Sailor Mercury boots

5) Orange satin Sailor Venus platform pumps

6) Varenne Quad miniature purse

DUDA @saintdemie the jimmy choo x sailor moon boots featured in the cover of wonderland china feb.‘23 issue, modeled by yang mi 𓆩♡𓆪 the jimmy choo x sailor moon boots featured in the cover of wonderland china feb.‘23 issue, modeled by yang mi 𓆩♡𓆪 https://t.co/EMswSPf6wE

The sailor moon boots in the collection come in a knee-high structure and feature Swarovski studs throughout the shoe with a pink lacquered base. Sailor Jupiter boots come in combat and lace-up boot style with a block heel and rubber lug sole.

Blue glossy patent leather covers the Sailor Mercury boots. Sailor Venus pumps are vibrant orange, whereas Sailor Mars wears red hues and high heels.

The collection pieces will come packaged in specially customized boxes. The entire collection can be availed on February 14, 2023, via the official e-commerce site of Jimmy Choo.

Poll : 0 votes