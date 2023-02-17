7 best Nike Air Force 1 for every budget

Since its release, the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker has evolved into an emblem of fashion, style, and comfort. These trainers' unique shapes and adaptable designs appeal to people of all ages.

Nike Air Force 1 satisfies every squad of customers through its technical, artistic, and practical iterations. Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Justin Timberlake are among the many who adore these sneakers and rock them quite often.

The initial versions of the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker had the mesh side panel, toe box, and front mudguard of the original model. Later iterations, however, came with more mesh, and as a result, the contemporary versions do not present the heel quarter panel and side stitching.

Although the Air Force 1 is popular among celebrities, many sneakerheads can also acquire these sneakers under their budget.

The Nike Air Force 1 '07 and six other Nike Air Force 1 under every budget for sneakerheads.

1) Off-White™ Air Force 1 Low Brooklyn

The Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Low "Brooklyn" featured a lime-green colorway and was released in September 2022. This gives the low-top pair a lively finish and a striking appearance.

Since sneakerheads' desire for collaborations and the Air Force 1 will always exist, this green pair already has some of the highest prices fans have seen for for an Off-WhiteTM Air Force 1.

This sneaker is available for $1490 at the official Nike retail site and other select retailers.

2) Nike Air Force 1 Barcode

DonnieRodriguez @DonnieR0driguez

.

.

.

.

.

#sneakers #sneakerhead #nike #airforce1 Latest pick-up: Nike Air Force 1 "Barcode" from 2006. Limited to 4008 pairs worldwide. Crazy in hand! Love em! Latest pick-up: Nike Air Force 1 "Barcode" from 2006. Limited to 4008 pairs worldwide. Crazy in hand! Love em!.....#sneakers #sneakerhead #nike #airforce1 https://t.co/0VCIBhfTwP

Only 4,008 Air Force 1 "Barcode" pairs were made available and sold only by Courier in France. On the insole of every pair of Air Force 1 "Barcode," there is a special number and barcode that only the particular pair can read.

The shoe has a white sole, swoosh, heel, and outer sole, with a wheat mudguard. The dust bag for these shoes is also imprinted with the shoe's barcode. This Barcode colorway has a very retro feel to it. The wheat nubuck overlays bring back memories of the shoe's heyday in New York.

The Nike Air Force 1 Barcode is available for $550 at the official Nike retail site and other retail sites.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low Travis Scott Cactus Jack

Sneaker News @Buzzsnkr Nike Air Force 1 Low × Travis Scott "Cactus Jack" Nike Air Force 1 Low × Travis Scott "Cactus Jack" https://t.co/Xm84qyZURq

Few of the wildly popular Cactus Jack and Nike collaborations have left as much of an impression as this Air Force 1. The upper is made of printed canvas, but the removable lace guard is what steals the show.

The sneakers, which look like a work jacket in sneaker form, seem to be a nod from Scott at his Texas roots, specifically Missouri City, and show that his roots are still firmly in place. This is ostensibly a piece-by-piece retelling of his youth.

The various paneling is pieced together by uppers made of a variety of durable workwear materials, with the toe cap alone splitting into three parts.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Travis Scott Cactus Jack is available for $474 at select retail sites and other official Nike retail sites.

4) Air Force 1 Low SNKRS Day 5th Anniversary

小言 @ko_go_to Nike will be celebrating the 5th Anniversary of SNKRS app with a special edition Air Force 1 “SNKRS Day” for the occasion.＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Low “SNKRS Day”

Style Code: DX2666-100

Release Date: August 2022

Price: TBA Nike will be celebrating the 5th Anniversary of SNKRS app with a special edition Air Force 1 “SNKRS Day” for the occasion.＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Low “SNKRS Day”Style Code: DX2666-100Release Date: August 2022Price: TBA https://t.co/kzURo9nAub

An exquisite sail upper with a sequence of woven knit panels with varying degrees of loose weaves makes up Nike's simple yet stylish Air Force 1 Low. These sneakers were launched to commemorate the SNKRS App's fifth birthday.

The leather swoosh, tongue label, and rubber outsole all have chocolate brown accents and a wooden lace lock with Roman numerals announcing the milestone. The release includes a special shoebox and a wooden hangtag commemorating August 8, 2022.

The Air Force 1 Low SNKRS Day 5th Anniversary is available for sneakerheads for $182 at the official Nike retail site and other retailers.

5) Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low Flax

📸IG: ylt_r3_ Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low Flax📸IG: ylt_r3_ https://t.co/OJbgMlOfI3

The much-loved design for Air Force 1 is barely impacted by the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1.

The shape, materials, and details of the shoes are largely accurate to inline releases, with leather constructing both the black and white pairs. The only exception is that of the Supreme branding across the heel and sock liner. In contrast, the "Wheat" chooses tough nubucks, rope laces, and an entire gum bottom.

The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low is available for $120 at the Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

6) Air Force 1 '07 PRM

No matter where you need to go, these Nike Air Force 1 '07 PRM sneakers won't let you down with their comfortable flat rubber sole. There is no way that you are whining. Materials triumphed in this situation once more. The pair is one of the more glam options as it combines bright satin and leather.

The Air Force 1'07 PRM is available for $160 at the official Nike retail site and a few other retail sites for sneakerheads.

7) Air Force 1 Low "Off Noir"

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Off-Noir” On The Way＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Off-Noir”

Color: Off Noir/Off Noir-Black

Style Code: DQ8571-001

Release Date: 2021

Price: $110 Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Off-Noir” On The Way＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Off-Noir”Color: Off Noir/Off Noir-BlackStyle Code: DQ8571-001Release Date: 2021Price: $110 https://t.co/nOKL8odU7f

The suede-like material, which comes in the "Off Noir" shade, replaces smooth leather throughout the upper.

The "White" colorway's pitch-black arrangement is broken up by Swoosh branding on the tongue label and upper heel overlay. Meanwhile, the sole units beneath the feet do the same.

Finally, a true "Black" hue is added to the mix by the tongue, collar lining, and the tumbled leather swath at the Achilles' heel. These elements work together to preserve the legacy of the Nike Air Force 1.

The Air Force One Low "Off Noir" retails for $130 at the official Nike retail site and other retail sites.

The top seven Nike Air Force One sneakers are available under every budget. Let us know in the comment section which one you look forward to adding to your sneaker collection.

Poll : 0 votes