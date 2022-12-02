5 best Nike x Supreme sneaker collabs of all time

Established in April 1994, lifestyle brand Supreme is best known for its collaborations with Nike over the years. The label has produced multiple items which have generated top-dollar resale prices and a wealth of hype.

The dynamic duo started their collaborative streak in 2002 with the Nike SB Dunk. The New York imprint has gone on to cover a lot of Nike's catalog and also teamed up with the Jordan label several times. The collaborative projects of the two brands have gone on to reach thousands of dollars on the resale market.

In the world of sneakers, the dynamic duo's partnership stands as one of the most eye-catching and unmatched in terms of its ability to demand attention. While a few of these silhouettes are bold with a star pattern, others are simple with the feature of a small red logo.

On that note, we have mentioned the top 5 Supreme x Nike silhouettes that are most eye-catching.

Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 and 4 other Supreme x Nike silhouettes that have been a fan-favorite

1) Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Black Cement" (2002)

Sneakers yzy @SneakersYzy Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Black Cement"

Color: Black/Black-Cement Grey

Style Code: 304292-131



Release Date: September 1st, 2002

https://t.co/zHlk9TpCwS

The "Black Cement" colorway over the SB Dunk Low can be credited with kick-starting the collaborative streak. The duo launched two colorways of the Nike SB Dunk, both of which were inspired by the Air Jordan 3 design. Similar to how SB Dunks reigned over the world of basketball and skateboarding, these designs took a similar approach.

However, only 500 units of the sneakers were launched in the Black/ Black/ Cement Grey color scheme at a retail price of $65 on September 1, 2002. These kicks can currently be availed at StockX for almost $4000, depending on size.

2) Supreme x Nike x Air Jordan V (2015)

FRSHKICKZ @FRSHKICKZ Supreme x Air Jordan 5 Pack releases 10/15 for $198!!!V

http://t.co/Scc0bEF5Y2

Over the years, Supreme and Jordan has had limited collaboration together, with the revamping of Air Jordan V being one of them. In 2015, the brands collaborated to launch three new colorways, i.e., Black, White, and Desert Camo, over the Air Jordan 5 silhouette. Moreover, the sneakers were kept simple and nice with small details.

All three colorways were launched on the official e-commerce site of Supreme on October 16, 2015, with the red detailing being kept common. The silhouettes were launched at $198, but they can now be purchased at a price ranging from $700 to $1200 on StockX, depending on size and color.

3) Supreme x Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Force 1 (2018)

ka_zuすにーかー君 @kinkin_tv SUPREME x COMME DES GARCONS x NIKE AIR FORCE 1



シュプオンラインで買えたら奇跡レベル https://t.co/dhJJEyUYiS

Supreme put every hypebeast on edge when it launched an Air Force 1 silhouette alongside Comme des Garcons and Nike. The Air Force 1 comes constructed out of black leather upper with white overlays. This silhouette features a premium leather construct and can easily be identified by the large split Swoosh logo at the side panel and at the heel.

The embroidered Nike branding sits beside the "Comme des Garcons - Supreme" lettering. These sneakers were launched on November 8, 2018, at a retail price of $165 and currently can be availed at StockX for $419.

4) Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Stars Black" (2021)

Supreme and the Swoosh label collaborated once again for the SB Dunk Low and dressed it in a White/ Metallic Gold/ Black color scheme. The sneakers come constructed out of smooth leather material, while the overlays are clad in a muted tone with faux crocodile skin.

The "WORLD FAMOUS" lettering is added over lace aglets with the prominent Nike branding over the tongue. The silhouette was launched on March 4, 2021, at a retail price of $110 and can now be brought at StockX for $625.

5) Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 (2022)

Supreme Drops @dropsdotgg Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 & Running Hat releasing this week

What color are you getting?



https://t.co/YZIpxi0dSf

Of all the sneakers released this year, the Nike Shox Ride 2 remains the two brands' most eye-catching silhouettes. Supreme and Nike teamed up to launch four distinct shades of Neutral Olive, Siren Red, Black, and Grey Fog. Although the sneakers come in a peculiar cushion, the four unique pistons on the heel are designed to offer more stability. These pistons help minimize the shock and facilitate the responses to heel strikes. Moreover, the premium leather and knitted uppers are accompanied by branding details.

The collaborative footwear pack was launched on June 23, 2022, at a retail price of $190. Currently, they can be copped at a price between $250 to $300 at StockX.

Other than the aforementioned sneakers, the two labels have created multiple sneakers over time. Besides, the New York-based imprint is also Nike's one of the most prominent partners of all time.

