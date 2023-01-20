Nike recently gave their classic Air Force 1 silhouette a lavish 40th-anniversary celebration. The swoosh label hyped up the sneaker through multiple high-end collaborations, including industry giants Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and artists such as Billie Eilish.

The Oregon-based sportswear brand is now continuing the trend by launching multiple new makeovers in 2023. As such, one of the latest models to appear is the Air Force 1 in the Command Force iteration. After previously being released in "Summit White" on January 18, the latest makeover to appear is the "Gorge Green."

The official release date for the women-exclusive sneakers haven't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlets Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Air Force 1 Command Force "Gorge Green" sneakers are slated to release via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023 in the coming months.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Command Force Gorge Green sneakers come with Gold Suede and Obsidian details

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Command Force Gorge Green sneakers, which come with Gold Suede and Obsidian details

Debuting 1982, the beloved Nike's Air Force 1 sneakers were designed by footwear genius Bruce Kilgore. In four decades of its existence, the shoes' model has gained a lot of respect and love in the footwear market. Over the years, the sneaker model has been actively dressed in new colorways and currently has over hundreds of makeovers.

The model first debuted as a basketball shoe and is currently famous as a streetwear and lifestyle sub-categories. The official site of the swoosh label introduces the sneaker model as:

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The sneakers gradually found their place in the streetwear world, and their triple-white iteration is one of the most famous color schemes. With the celebration of its 40th anniversary, the shoe model gained glory in 2022. As it happens, the swoosh label is maintaining the fame by revealing brand-new makeovers upon it.

Ever since its launch, the sneaker model has been appreciated by the swoosh label as it has launched multiple iterations of the silhouette, including low-top, high-top, mid-top, platform, and Command Force. The latter of which is being clad in a "Gorge Green" makeover, as the official site of the swoosh label says:

"In sneaker history, few styles last. Only 1 transcends every era. Celebrating '90s flair, the hoops icon returns with symbolic branding (look no further than the Command Force, which landed on the scene in 1990) on the tongue and heel."

The women-exclusive Command Force sneakers' latest makeover is clad in a Gorge Green/Gold Suede/Obsidian color scheme. Since the pair opts for a multi-colored arrangement, the base of the sneaker comes constructed out of tumbled leather and suede materials.

Moreover, the base of the green Nike Air Force 1 shoes comes in deep navy-hued tumbled leather, while the overlays are clad in rich green, regal red, royal blue, and mustard yellow hues. The look is then finished off with white and obsidian sole units.

The pair is rumored to release via Nike's website in 2023 for $120.

