Nike Air Force 1 EMB "Salt Flat" sneakers: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored

Nike is currently the leading sportswear brand in the basketball world. They have often given the best sneakers to their sponsored players. The swoosh label is an official partner of the NBA, providing their uniforms and sponsoring some of the best players, including King James. The swoosh label is furthering its involvement by launching a 3-piece footwear pack for the upcoming All-Star 2023 games.

The latest 3-piece sneaker pack, dubbed NBA All-Star Salt Lake City, features Air Force 1, Dunk High, and the Blazers. Neutral colors elevate the Air Force 1 silhouette, which is already well-known for its clean style. Salt Lake City is the inspiration for the colorway.

The Air Force 1 EMB "Salt Flat" sneakers are slated to be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on February 17, 2023, just ahead of the NBA All-Star Games 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 EMB "Salt Flat" sneakers are celebrating the 2023 All-Star game

Basketball is a strategic sport and involves the player's whole body to perform continuous movement. The game requires a correct balance of agility and hand-eye coordination to work alongside a few fundamental skills. However, it is the feet that make the most of the impact. The swoosh label understands this concept and provides players with the most compatible sneakers.

The swoosh label applies its advanced technological updates to shoe design and is, therefore, the best brand in the basketball world. So it was only natural for the brand to produce a sneaker pack for the upcoming 2023 All-Star Game.

The next All-Star Weekend, which will be held from February 17–19, 2023, will be the championship's 72nd. The Utah Jazz will host the 2023 All-Star Game weekend at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The finest NBA players will compete against one another in an array of games this weekend.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the game to be played in Salt Lake City. One of the latest sneaker packs to celebrate the event is the Salt Lake City pack, which honors the place. Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats served as the inspiration for the newest Air Force 1 EMB sneaker model.

The sneakers come clad in neutral and timeless colorways and feature eroded, cracked, and pre-loved esthetics. The shoe features a "Summit White / Blue Whisper / Football Gray / White" color scheme. The Swoosh label's official website introduces the sneaker and its Salt Washed details:

"Quench your thirst for style with this salty take on the hoops original. Preserving everything you know best—‘80s construction, bold details and nothin’-but-net style—its cracked leather, salt-washed colors, and weathered accents maintain its status as the coveted off-court shoe."

The latest sneaker model comes with cracked leather swooshes on the medial and lateral profiles. The uppers come constructed out of suede and canvas materials. The unique salt-washed midsoles give an artisan finish. The shoe features a padded low-cut collar look, Nike Air cushioned midsoles, and rubber outsoles.

The pair is slated to be released via Nike and select retailers on February 17, 2023, for $130.

