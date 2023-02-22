Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Mica Green" sneakers: Price and everything we know so far

A new version of Nike Air Force 1 Mid, dressed in Mica Green and Coconut Milk color palate, is doing the rounds on the internet. The brand will introduce this new avatar anytime in 2023. There is no information regarding the specific time or date of release.

Similar to the iconic Nike Air Force 1 High, the Air Force 1 Mid is also a classic sneaker. The model is a very popular everyday shoe famed for its medium-high silhouette and Velcro ankle strap.

The Mica Green Air Force 1 Mid will be available exclusively in the coming months at selected global sneaker retailers and on the Nike official website and SNKRs app for $140.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Mica Green" sneaker features

Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Mica Green" sneaker close-ups (Sneaker News)

This new model gives a vintage vibe with an esthetically pleasing color contrast between Mica Green and Coconut Milk color palate. Mica Green lays across the base layer, which is canvas-constructed along with a leather heel tab, rubber buckle and sleek nylon laces.

While the Coconut Milk color composition introduces a neutral tone, the top strap, the smooth nylon boot liner, and the fine leather overlays all comprise a subdued "Mica Green" accent, which accounts for the vast bulk of the sneakers.

These sneakers with an esthetic vintage look will be exclusively available in men's size.

The Air Force 1 Mid was introduced in 1986 as a follow-up to the original low-top Air Force 1. The 'Mid' variant was designed to provide more ankle support while still maintaining the same level of comfort and style as the low-top version. The mid-top design quickly gained popularity among sneaker enthusiasts and became a staple in the hip-hop and urban fashion scenes.

This model has been released in a variety of colorways and materials over the years, with collaborations and special editions featuring artists, athletes, and cultural icons like Jay-Z, Kobe Bryant, and Don C. The sneaker has also been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, further solidifying its cultural significance.

Different profiles of Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Mica Green" sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

This Air Force model has a mid-top design that provides more ankle support and protection than a low-top sneaker, while still allowing for a wide range of motion. It also features a strap closure system that wraps around the ankle, providing a secure and customizable fit.

The new model features the same classic design that has remained largely unchanged since its introduction in 1986. It also has cushioning in the heel, providing a comfortable and responsive ride. It is constructed with high-quality materials that are designed to withstand wear and tear.

Air Force 1 Mid is a versatile pair of sneakers that can be worn for a variety of activities, from basketball to casual wear. It is a great option for those looking for ankle support and protection, as well as those who appreciate a classic and timeless design. Sneaker enthusiasts, collectors, and fans of hip-hop and urban fashion may also appreciate the cultural significance of this variant.

Today, Nike Air Force 1 Mid remains a popular and highly sought-after sneaker. It has become a timeless classic, appreciated for its combination of style, comfort, and performance.

