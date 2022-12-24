7 best New Balance sneaker collabs launched in 2022

New Balance is consistent in providing its customers with eccentric designs and variations of iconic silhouettes through new partnerships and collobations with high-end artists and labels.

The collaborative sneakers foster innovation and creativity. The Boston-based athleisure and footwear label is known for its comfortable and superior-quality shoes and trainers.

When superior quality and comfortable shoes are mixed with futuristic design details, they achieve a whole new level of popularity. The label has extended its legacy well through the decades with various classic models such as 990, 2002R, 550, and 90/60 among others.

Their NB sneakers are admired for their performances and have garnered prominence in the streetwear market with likes of designers like Ganni, Miu Miu, and more. Hence, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the seven best NB sneaker collabs in 2022, from Bodega and Stone Island, these are all you need to know.

The Ganni 2002R to the Stone Island Top 7 New Balance sneaker collabs of 2022

1) New Balance x Ganni 2002R sneakers

Ganni x NB 2002R sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe brand collaborated with the Danish fashion label Ganni in Spring-Summer 2022 to launch a sustainable iteration of the 2022R sneakers. These are constructed with environmentally preferred materials under Massachusetts-based green leaf standards.

The collabs released two new colorways of 2002R on April 13, 2022, at a retail price of $150 per piece.

2) Miu Miu x Prada x New Balance 574

Miu Miu x Prada x NB 574 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Massachusetts-based brand collaborated with Miu Miu, the former brainchild of Miuccia Prada, the billionaire co-chief executive of Prada, to launch a new iteration of the 574. The shoes are in utilitarian fashion and were released in three colorways - Royal Blue, White, and Colonial Beige.

The shoes were launched via the official e-commerce site of Miu Miu at a retail price of $695.

3) BAPE x New Balance 57/40

BAPE x NB 57/40 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Notable Japanese fashion label A Bathing Ape, aka BAPE, collaborated with the Massachusetts-based label to launch new colorways for the 57/40 silhouette. The brand collaborated to launch three colorways of the 57/40 silhouettes, launched in multi-color, gray variants, and the green color.

All three colorways were launched on the official e-commerce site of BAPE on July 27, 2022, at a retail price of $185.

4) New Balance x Kawhi Leonard - Kawhi 2 "Goosebumps"

The Massachusetts-based label collaborated with NBA player Kawhi Leonard to launch an iteration of the Kawhi 2 basketball shoes in a "Goosebumps" makeover. The shoes were launched as a Halloween-themed makeover to extend his signature line.

The Kawhi 2 "Goosebumps" colorway was launched on the official e-commerce site of New Balance and Foot Locker on April 20, 2022, at a retail price of $159.99.

5) New Balance x Palace 580

The London-based streetwear label, Palace, collaborated with the Boston-based footwear label to launch a two-piece footwear collection of NB 580 sneakers. The dynamic duo launched the collaboration as part of Palace's Fall 2022 week 8 offerings. The collaboration was in a 90's inspired color palette.

The collection was launched via Palace on September 23, 2022, and via New Balance on September 30, 2022, at $160.

6) New Balance x Stone Island football collection

The Italian men's sportswear label collaborated with the Boston-based label to launch a football kit that featured football boots, jerseys, and a pair of sneakers. The collaborative collection featured Furon v7 football boots, a jersey and shorts football kit, and a 574 legacy sneaker.

The Furon v7 boot was launched at a retail price ranging from $140 to $350. The collection was launched via Stone Island on November 21, 2022, and the label on November 25, 2022.

7) New Balance x Salehe Bembury 990v2 "Sand Be the Time"

The re-releasing Salehe Bembury x New Balance 990v2 "Sand Be the Time" sneakers are inspired by the sand dunes of Southern Utah (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic American designer Salehe Bembury launched a new makeover of the 990v2 sneaker, dubbed the "Sand Be the Time." The collaborative shoe was revealed by the designer during Paris Fashion Week in June 2022. The shoes officially debuted on Spunge's official e-commerce site on December 8, 2022.

The re-release of the sneakers took place on the official e-commerce site of the Boston-based site on December 22, 2022. The sneakers were launched in a 'Sandy Orange / Pink' color scheme.

The aforementioned collaborative pieces were responsible for pushing the popularity of the label amongst the sneakerheads and streetwear sphere. Other than the aforementioned collabs, the label also collaborated with the Joe Freshgoods, Junya Watanabe, Sadio Mane, Paper Boy Paris, Beams, Mowalola, thisisneverthat, Harvey Elliott, and more.

