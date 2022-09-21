Where to buy New Balance x Palace sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

London-based streetwear and skate brand Palace is collaborating with the Boston-based footwear label New Balance for a two-piece footwear collection. The dynamic duo will mark their debut collaboration by reintroducing the NB 580 silhouette as part of Palace's Fall 2022 week 8 offering.

The dynamic duo will release two new NB 580 sneakers in a boisterous '90s-inspired color palette. The footwear collection will be available on the Palace's official e-commerce site worldwide on Friday, September 23, 2022, with the exception of Japan, where it will be available on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

A much wider global release will be followed later on via the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select stores on Friday, September 30, 2022.

More about the upcoming two-piece New Balance x Palace 580 sneaker collection

Upcoming two-piece New Balance x Palace 580 sneaker collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collaboration comes after the British skate brand launched an outdoor-focused collection with Engineered Garments on Friday, September 16, 2022. Set to accompany the Palace's Fall 2022 Week 8 drop, the collaboration will be released both in-store and online at the Palace's website.

According to New Balance, the collection pieces come in 90's reminiscent hues, with each iteration exploring a mix of Neutral Gargoyle, Lapis Blue, Deep Shade Spruce, and Pansy Violet tones.

The upper of the sneakers is made of breathable mesh, which is then paired with hairy suede overlays on the toe boxes, vamps, and heel counters, as well as TPU elements throughout.

The first pair sports deep blues and vivid purple hues between several neutral fixtures. The shoes are further distinguished by neon green accents along the speckled sole unit, co-branded tongue labels, and co-branded "Palace" lettering lace dubraes.

The second colorway has a cool tinted upper that is almost entirely gray. The light gray mesh upper is offset by a darker gray shade of hairy suede. Finally, to break up the almost monotone look, the shoe features pops of cool blue as collar lining.

The design incorporates New Balance-specific elements such as rollbar midsoles and dashed laces. The lifestyle shoe silhouette has been given a unique twist with details such as unique stash pockets on the shoe tongue and the "Palace" lettering debossed foxing.

Aside from the traditional "N" motif branding on the lateral walls at the midfoot, the sneakers have additional branding on the printed insoles and a co-branded logo on the tongue tags. The sneakers' midsoles have speckled details with a solid-colored outsole beneath the shoe.

The collaborative two-piece sneaker collection will be available on Palace Skateboards' official e-commerce site on Friday, September 23, 2022 in the UK at 11 a.m. BST, in Europe at 12 p.m. CEST, in New York City at 11 a.m. EDT, and in Los Angeles at 11 a.m. PDT. Japan's Palace Skateboard site will see a later release on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. JST.

The project will be relaunched on Friday, September 30, 2022, through New Balance's official e-commerce site and select retailers. At the time of writing, the involved labels had not announced the retail price of the sneakers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far