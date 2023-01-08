Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 shoes: Everything we know so far 

Innovative footwear brand New Balance is giving its iconic 9060 model a fresh look in collaboration with the South Central LA-based fashion company Bricks & Wood. For the collaborative launch, they gave the shoe a subtle makeup with distinct tones of white, embellished with touches of gray and green all over.

The upcoming Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 shoes are all set to make their debut in the next few weeks. Although most details of these chunky collab sneakers are kept under wraps by the partnering companies, these shoes are expected to be sold online as well as at offline locations of NB, Bricks & Woods, and their associated retail chains.

Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 shoes are dressed in a modest color scheme with hits of gray and green

Here's a closer look at the upcoming pair (Image via NB)

With 2023 now underway, you can anticipate seeing more of New Balance's consistent collaborations with partners who are beginning to shift lifestyles. New Balance continues to be a strong player in the footwear market. The company intends to revisit a number of imprints, including Bricks & Wood, with which it will likely collaborate on New Balance 9060. Last month, we first noticed early leaks of the kicks, and today their official photographs have been uploaded.

Bricks & Wood is a clothing company established in South Central Los Angeles that focuses on expressing stories through craftsmanship, design, and partnerships. Their products are influenced by South Central's typical lifestyles. Its objective is a high-quality depiction of modern streetwear clothing in conjunction with everyday useful products.

Despite their roots in streetwear, they aim to produce high-quality cuts and sewn clothing. One of the many unspoken meanings of the brand name "Bricks & Wood" is that they strive to establish balance for their customers. The balance results from the designers' intention to provide clothing that both men and women can wear.

Take a closer look at the heel and the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the unfamiliar, this isn’t the first instance of their partnership. In the past, the duo have come together for their joint take on the NB’s 57/40 silhouette. For the latest drop, they gave a chic makeover to the shoe label’s 9060 sneaker design.

The owner of the LA-based streetwear brand, Kacey Lynch, covers the uppers of the contemporary model in muted tones. The visible mesh underlays contrast with gray, while the suede toppings and tongue flaps, as well as N emblems, are covered in a vivid cream color. Through modest textures and graphic remixes, the top is given more individuality.

Fuzzy textures have been added to the lace sets, while Bricks & Wood labeling and green camouflage motifs have been applied to the insoles. Curvy midsoles add additional flair as they are dressed in cream and embellished with vibrant green pods.

Keep a watchful eye out for the arriving Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 sneakers that are planned for the coming weeks of 2023. To keep yourself updated on the aforementioned sneaker launch, sign up to the brands’ official e-commerce website to receive to instant updates on the same.

