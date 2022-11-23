Where to buy Bodega x New Balance 9060 "Age of Discovery" sneakers? Release date, price, and more explored

The Massachusetts-based footwear genius label New Balance is collaborating with the Boston-based fashion label Bodega for a new makeover of its iconic 9060 "Age of Discovery" sneakers. The collaborative sneakers come on the heels of Bodega's collaboration with Clarks Originals for a winter-ready Wallabee silhouette in "Heritage Patchwork" pattern.

The latest makeover of the 9060 runners model is dubbed the "Age of Discovery," which brings a modernistic touch to the archival designs. The collaborative shoe is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Bodega and select retailers on December 10, 2022.

More about the upcoming Bodega x New Balance 9060 "Age of Discovery" sneakers that dreams of a modern renaissance by merging yesterday with future

Upcoming Bodega x New Balance 9060 "Age of Discovery" sneakers dreams of a modern renaissance by merging yesterday with the future (Image via @bodega / Instagram)

When it comes to collaborations, New Balance has been making its mark and has gained supremacy in 2022, thanks to its timely and many link-ups with successful labels such as Aime Leon Dore, Joe Freshgoods, and Patta. Other than the aforementioned brands, one of the partners that has consistently collaborated with them is Bodega.

The duo have previously worked together for a makeover of the 990v3 and 574 silhouettes. They are now working on the latest silhouette from New Balance, the 9060. This product has received a lot of positive attention since its launch as it has seen collaborations from Joe Freshgoods as well as many GRs.

The retro heritage-inspired sneakers are exaggerated with modernistic touches. The official Instagram handle introduced the shoe,

"Honoring the old, ushering in the new. The Bodega x NB 9060 “Age of Discovery” blends yesterday's artifacts and tomorrow’s vision into a sneaker of today, chock full of revelations."

The upcoming sneakers dream of a modern renaissance and is constructed out of a mix of natural tones, including gray and mushroom hues. The pair feature shaggy suede contours and varying shades of blue stretches across the suede overlays and mesh underlays.

The hairy brown suede sits atop the toe boxes and light blue mesh, both of which ultimately sit upon the dark blue suede overlays, which wrap back towards the heel.

Another hue is added to the mix with tonal brown laces sitting upon the sandwich mesh tongue in the same hue, while the top of the tongue features an "NB 9060" window in the center of the shaggy gray suede. More branding is added with the "N" logo upon the midfoot, coming with white piping details and a silver finish upon the lateral profile.

The medial profile, on the other hand, features a purple makeover and a dash pattern. Co-branding details, as usual, are added upon the insoles with the logos of both the labels featured on the purplish-brown foam insert. The design is rounded off with tri-toned gray, white, and cream midsoles with the rubber outsoles featuring a brown hue and diamond-shaped traction pods.

The midsoles feature an ABZORB technology with SBS cushioning. The shoe will be accompanied by three lace options and custom blue shoe boxes. The shoe box will feature artwork in Renaissance-style.

The Bodega x New Balance 9060 "Age of Discovery" shoes will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Bodega on December 10, 2022, at a retail price of $180.

