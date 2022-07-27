Where to buy Bodega x Salomon X-Mission 4 “Full Bleed” edition? Release date and more details explored 

The Boston-bred streetwear retailer Bodega recently teamed up with French sports equipment label Salomon to launch their co-designed X-Mission 4 "Full Bleed" edition. The dynamic duo has worked flawlessly on the chunky shoe, which combines Salomon's outdoor sports prowess with Bodega's brilliant color selections.

The Bodega x Salomon X-Mission 4 "Full Bleed" rendition is set to arrive on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 12.00 pm E.T. Readers interested in buying this shoe can stay tuned to Bodega's official shopping website, as this footwear edition will be sold by bdgastore.com. Note that the pair will be delivered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Men's sizes ranging from 4-13 will be offered.

Bodega x Salomon X-Mission 4 Full Bleed shoe is adorned with suede overlays

After celebrating the legacy of the New Balance's 574 silhouette with two fresh colorways earlier in July, the American retailer is now gearing up for the upcoming sneaker release in collaboration with the Parisian sports retailer.

For those who are unfamiliar, Salomon has a solid reputation for its equipment for outdoor sports and activities, especially for its hiking boots and shoes. As a result, the boutique used its expertise to make the newest X-Mission 4 variant.

According to the Bodega website, the idea behind the new joint sneaker is,

“Creating a wearable ecosystem for your feet that can handle the streets just as well as the trails."

The pair features a unique 1/1 pattern and a polyester ripstop upper with a "stormy sky" tie-dye makeup. The dense, ashy palette offers a unique twist on the traditional tie-dye. This tie-dye underlay boasts furry black suede inserts. In addition to these suedes, synchronized pops of yellow, pink, and blue-green fabric are scattered throughout, alongside 3M fabric.

The stormy shaded textile is employed for a toe cap that is surrounded by a bold black mudguard as well as topped with dark gray furry suede. The forefoot area is adorned with Bodega branding added to the suede mudguards.

Right next to the toes, the tongue flaps are fashioned with lime yellow textiles with red pull tabs placed atop them. These pull tabs are weaved with "X-Mission" and "Bodega" lettering on them, which is accompanied by,

“GURANTEED AUTHENTIC BODEGA PRODUCT COMMUNITY CERTIFIED© ESTABLISHED 2006”

To complement their vibrant tongues, teal-colored eyelets are added to hold the speckled laces in place. The meshed inner linings and sock liners are then embellished with muted plum tones.

On the lateral side, the stormy tie-dye is accentuated with 3M reflective detailings. Next up, the medial wall is decorated with Salomon branding on one side and "X-Mission 4 Suede" lettering on the other side of the shoe.

Furthermore, the heel counters are enhanced with rugged teal suede panels embossed with Salomon logos in pink. The base is replete with all-terrain Contagrip sole units. These entirely black sole units are highlighted with touches of pink towards the heels.

Don't forget to cop these collaborative sneakers dropping on July 29, 2022. They can be availed from Bodega's online store following their release.

