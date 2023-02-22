New Balance x Miu Miu 574 sneakers collection: Release date, Price, and more explored

New Balance, the Massachusetts-based sportswear label, is collaborating with the luxury Italian label and a subsidiary of Prada, Miu Miu, to launch three brand-new iterations of the 574 sneaker model. The duo is re-releasing the collaborative shoe collection after previously showcasing it in 2022.

The duo kick-started their collaborative journey with a collection of sneakers in Paris during Miu Miu Spring / Summer 2022 runway. Now, the duo's sneaker collection is making a return in 2023. The three-piece sneaker collection was launched on the official e-commerce site and select physical stores of Miu Miu on February 20, 2022.

More about New Balance x Miu Miu 574 sneakers collection, featuring three makeovers

The newly released New Balance x Miu Miu 574 sneakers collection features three makeovers (Image via Miu Miu)

Miu Miu was founded in 1993 and is currently headquartered in Paris. The brand was started by legendary designer Miuccia Prada. Miu Miu is famous for its high-end women’s accessories and clothing. On the other hand, New Balance is a sportswear label known for its practical footwear models and technological advancements.

The duo is now launching a brand-new footwear collection for the public, all of which are makeovers of the NB’s classic and iconic 574 sneaker model. The collection pieces will be marked under the Spring / Summer 2023 offering. The sneaker models are crafted in three new colorways, including - “Fringed Blue,” “Marble-Effect Cognac Denim,” and a “Blanched White Leather.”

Inspired by the much-loved 80’s sneaker model, the sneakers perfectly blend the New Balance’s heritage with the Miu Miu style. Introducing the collection pieces and their design styles, the official press release by NB reads:

"Elements of deconstruction and reconstruction and of the reinventing of wardrobe archetypes are all at play in a perfect reflection of Miu Miu’s current mood. The stacked New Balance x Miu Miu logo, first seen on the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2022 runway in Paris, is stamped on the tongue of all sneakers once again."

The official Miu Miu website introduces the collection as,

"From fringed denim in shades of blue and marble-effect cognac to white vintage-look nappa leather: indulge in the new #NewBalancexMiuMiu sneakers Collection."

The “Fringed Blue” comes in a mid-wash blue jean color, which contrasts against the crisp white laces. The second piece, “Cognac,” takes on a muddy deep brown shade throughout the shoes and laces, leaving only midsoles and outsoles in white and gum, respectively.

Lastly, the “Blanched White Leather” sneakers offer a muted, neutral, yet classic offering, which is an alternative for anyone who is not a fan of denim material. All three sneakers feature the “Miu Miu” branding on the tongue alongside the “NB” logo. Another branding detail is added upon heel tabs with “New Balance” lettering.

All three shoes feature white rubber midsoles inculcated with ENCA, a core of soft cushion. The campaign imagery for the latest collection was done by the videographer and photographer Moni Haworth. The campaign made a sequence of moving imagery that captures the conversation between high-end fashion and functionality.

The collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Miu Miu alongside select retailer stores. The “Fringed Blue” and “Cognac Denim” pieces retail for $950, whereas the “Blanched White Leather” retails for $1020.

