Air Jordan green shoes: 5 must-have Air Jordans

People who have followed the history of Air Jordan shoes will know that, in contrast to other sneakers for years, Jordans have grown to be very popular. No longer is fans' happiness levels solely dependent on their purchases of Adidas or Nike goods.

Air Jordans have recently evolved into the must-have pair of sneakers due to their distinctiveness. Even the wealthiest people buy these in-demand items because of their popularity and status.

The AJ shoes are popular mostly due to their designs, and people of all ages are seen sporting them with all kinds of outfits even though they were made as basketball shoes.

While the designs are an important factor of the shoes, it is their color scheme that people love just as much. The Jordan brand has managed to inculcate the rarest of color schemes into their designs, offering varied options for sneakerheads.

One color that stands out from the color scheme of Air Jordan sneakers is green. These sneakers are loved by sneakerheads across the world.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Oregon Ducks' and four other green Air Jordans are a must-have

1) Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Oregon Ducks'

The story of Jordans decorated with ducks continues with the AJ 5 'Oregon Ducks.' The pair is greener than any of the prior sneakers of this type with the face of the mascot, Puddles on the back end.

While only a few pictures of the shoes are currently available, it seems like there is an "O" logo on the tongue. Additionally, only a few players have displayed their pairs and maybe some ven kept them as a reward for the anticipated Stanford battle this week.

The Jordan 5 Retro 'Oregon Ducks' retails for $4000 at select retail sites.

2) Air Jordan 9 'Light Olive'

Jordan Brand has released only a few colors of the Jordan 9 in the past year. However, things changed with the silhouette's formally unveiled 'Light Olive' colorway in 2023.

This traditional take on the original Jordan 9, 'Light Olive' celebrates Michael Jordan's unbeatable vision and serves as evidence that the game never truly stops.

The Aquatone and Bright Concord color scheme is reminiscent of other legendary Jordan sneakers, specifically AJ 8 and AJ 11. Meanwhile, the quality nubuck and crisp black synthetic leather instantly elevate this pair to classic status. The midsole upholds MJ's principles and personality both on and off the court.

The Jordan 9 'Light Olive' retails for $200 at select and official Nike retail sites.

3) Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Ray Allen'

On February 9, 2011, Ray Allen broke the NBA's all-time mark for 3-pointers made, ending a career that was destined for the Hall of Fame. He wore a cool White/Green Player Exclusive Air Jordan colorway with his 'RAY' logo on the tongue during that contest, provided by Jordan Brand.

The Jordan 13 Retro 'Ray Allen Pe' honors Ray Allen for becoming the NBA's most prolific three-point shooter. It replicates the shoe he wore when he made his 2,561st attempt.

Allen was a Boston Celtic at the time and his logo on the tongue gave the shoe its white and Clover Green color scheme. Underfoot features include a carbon fiber spring plate and Zoom Air.

The AJ 13 Retro 'Ray Allen' retails at select retail sites for varying prices.

4) Air Jordan I 'Metallic Green'

While the Jordan 1s could be bought for $64.99, 25 years ago, the same cannot be said right now. The AJs are released in multiple colorways these days, which wasn't the case in 1985 when the first AJ 1 was released. At the time, there were 19 colorways, one of which was the White and Metallic Green colorway.

The AJ1 "Do The Right Thing" may look somewhat familiar because of its 2008 release. However, this colorway predates the release of that Spike Lee film.

Even though the metallic green leather on this vintage pair of sneakers has dried out and cracked, they are still some of the most challenging items to preserve. Undoubtedly, someone is willing to pay a large price for these rare Air Jordan artifacts.

The AJ I 'Metallic Green' retails at select retail sites like Stockx and eBay for varying prices.

5) UNDFTD x Air Jordan 4 Retro

Jordan Brand released a sick pair of AJ IVs in a unique collaboration with the hip-hop clothing retailer Undefeated (UNDFTD). Olive green suede uppers, a white midsole, and black accents were featured in the finished product.

The usual AJ has been replaced on the inside of the tongue with "UNDEFFEATED," which is positioned upside down. The laces and interior lining are an orange color that matches the Jumpman logo on the script.

Additionally, the "Jordan Rare Air" logo is visible when the velcro patch on the tongue is removed. Unfortunately, only 72 pairs of the exclusive sneakers UNDFTD zippered bags were made available.

The UNDFTD x AJ 4 Retro retails for varying prices at select retail sites and other retailers.

These are the top five green Air Jordans that sneakerheads believe every sneakerhead should have. While some of these might not be available at affordable prices, the brand keeps releasing shoes throughout the year for fans to lay their hands on and flaunt their sneaker game.

