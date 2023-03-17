7 most expensive Air Jordan 13 of all time

Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan did not meet before coming up with the ideas for the Air Jordan 13 design. The former had a thought. One would have noticed Michael's likeness to a panther if they had ever watched him play. As he watched his teammates, Michael Jordan would suddenly make a move, and before they knew it, he had the ball.

When Tinker subsequently encountered Michael, he remarked that Michael reminded him of a panther or a black cat. It was amusing since, among Michael's friends, they called him a "black cat" for all the reasons Tinker mentioned - he would read his opponent and strike like a panther.

One of the most distinctive soles to have ever been launched on the Jordan line is that of AJ13. Sneakerheads will notice a striking resemblance to a panther's paw if they have a chance to examine the sole of them.

The thirteenth signature silhouette has received numerous colorways over the years, and the historic "Last Dance" iteration of AJ13 recently made headlines due to expectations that these shoes will bring millions of dollars to Sotheby's sneaker auction. The date of this auction is April 4, 2023.

Air Jordan 13 PE “Oregon Ducks” and six other expensive colorways offered by Jordan Brand

1) Air Jordan 13 “Ray Allen”

Most of Ray Allen's sneakers were exclusively made for him, but Jordan Brand released a few of his special editions to the general public. Of these, the AJ13s, which were released in conjunction with Allen breaking the league 3-point record, sparked the most uproar.

It was the craziest rollout the Saugus, Massachusetts-based Footaction store had ever seen. The sneakers were limited and sold primarily at sneaker shops in the Boston area in 2011. Moreover, these shoes were offered with a retail price tag of $175 for each pair.

2) Air Jordan 13 “Grey Toe”

Here's a look at the toe gray colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 13 “Grey Toe” colorway debuted in November 2014. With a retail price of $185 per pair, these shoes were sold by the Nike’s SNKRS app and other affiliated Jordan brand retailers.

The pair decided to extend the gray toebox across the tongue. Due to its visual alley-oop from "Flints," the burgeoning Jordans have a bit more sentimental appeal. The traditional hologram is still in its usual location, acting as the shoes' trademark, with a primarily white base contrasted by red suede paneling. The look is completed by Flint Gray working the toe and leading up to the tongue.

3) Air Jordan 13 “Reflective Silver”

Take a closer look at the reflective silver colorway (Image via Nike)

The quilted upper of the "Reflective Silver" colorway was entirely covered in 3M reflective material. Together with the distinctive "cat eye" Jordan hologram emblem on the heel, black and infrared create a wonderful contrast with the shoe.

This shoe was launched in October 2014. With a fixed price tag of $200 per pair, these shoes were sold by the online and in offline stores of Nike, its SNKRS app, and some other partnering vendors.

4) Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” 2023

The AJ13 “Playoffs” edition was most recently introduced on February 18, 2023. With a fixed price label of $210 for each pair, these sneakers were sold by the Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other partnering sellers.

With its Black, True Red, and White color combination, the Air Jordan 13 Playoffs 2023 resembles the original pair from 1998. The style is completed by a white midsole, red rubber outsole, yellow highlights, and a foundation of black tumbled leather with matching suede reinforcements.

5) Air Jordan 13 “Doernbecher”

Here's a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AJ13 “Doernbecher” variant debuted in November 2015. With a retail price tag of $225 for each pair, these shoes were offered by Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other retail vendors. Currently, the average resale price of this colorway is around $439 on StockX.

The Air Jordan 13 was chosen by 11-year-old John Charles to represent the 2015 Doernbecher Freestyle collection. Diagnosed with Crohn's disease, the condition is written in capital letters on the shoe's outsole, implying that he is stomping it out with each stride.

His soccer number, his twin brother, his German shepherd, Teagan, an Egyptian pyramid, the seven drugs he must take each day, and other references to his life and battle with Crohn's disease are all included.

6) Air Jordan 13 Premio “Bin 23”

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The XIII Premio "Bin 23" boasts a distinct color design, according to a different hue pattern with each edition. However, the uniform application of a wax-style stamp is kept.

The Air Jordan XIII Retro Premio "Bin 23" went on sale at a few Jordan Brand retailers on August 21, 2010. Presently, StockX mentions the average sale price of this colorway as $1,017 per pair.

7) Air Jordan 13 Retro PE “Oregon Ducks”

Take a look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The green suede panels on top of the white crushed leather make up the upper of this "Oregon Ducks" PE. On the tongue, a large Oregon logo can be seen, but in a subtler move, the traditional Jordan 13 side logo has been changed to a picture of the Ducks' popular mascot.

The pair were unveiled back in November 2017. This exclusive colorway was never made available to the general public. Instead, it was reserved for the players, staff, and family. Currently, this unique colorway is selling for astronomical prices on the secondary markets. For instance, StockX estimated the average retail price for this pair to be roughly $4500.

These were some of the most expensive AJ13 introduced over the years. Fans can check them out on the resellers' websites.

