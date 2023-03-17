LeBron James x Nike Air Zoom Generation “1st Game” (2023) shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored

LeBron James and Nike will be looking back at the Nike Air Zoom Generation and will revisit the model with the "1st Game" colorway. They will also change the design of James' 20th signature shoe to prepare for the future generation of athletes.

The shoe is completely wrapped in a White/White-Midnight Navy-Varsity Crimson-Gold color palette.

On March 21, 2023, Nike's SNKRS app and a few other affiliated retailers will offer the Nike Air Zoom Generation "1st Game" online and in-store. The retail cost for the sneaker, which is available in men's sizes, is $180.

Nike Air Zoom Generation “1st Game” shoes will be dressed in a red and white ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming classic Nike Air Zoom Generation sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

LeBron James had already signed a signature shoe deal with the Swoosh label before he entered the NBA right out of high school. The first model in the now 20-sneaker-deep series did not have the "Nike LeBron" label, that fans love.

King James made his debut for his hometown team in Cleveland, Ohio. However, his opener at home against Carmelo Anthony's Denver Nuggets didn't go quite as planned and he dealt the loss while scoring under ten points.

While his 0-2 career start was swiftly forgotten, the white/blue/red Nike Air Zoom Generation sneakers he wore that night earned the nickname "First Game." The recognizable silhouette, that accompanied LeBron throughout his Rookie of the Year season, is now making a comeback for its twentieth anniversary.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The description of the latest shoe on the SNKRS app reads:

“The date on the sockliner and metallic accents honor LeBron's 20th year in the NBA. Crisp, durable leather delivers off-court luxury, while Nike Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel lets you ride in first-class comfort.”

The "1st Game" variant keeps things straightforward with a red, white, and blue color pattern all across the upper, which is made out of a mix of leather and mesh. The red mesh first appears from the midfoot back to the heel and wraps towards the medial midfoot while the white leather sweeps over the mudguard, toe box, and eyestays.

The tongue and lace sets have a white-on-white pattern, with the latter sporting an embroidered version of LeBron James' crown emblem in a tonal white color.

The sockliner of these shoes are marked with the date of King James' first game (Image via Nike)

A white Nike Swoosh that matches the highlights on the TPU eyelets and a section of the heel counter rests along the medial side of the midfoot. The final place that has the LeBron branding is on the insole, which has his name printed in white. A red and white two-tone midsole and a rubber outer sole unit that incorporates all three of the upper colors round out the sneaker's design.

Mark your calendars for the arrival of LeBron James' "First Game" Nike Air Zoom Generation basketball shoes soon. Sneakerheads may wish to register for the shoe company's official website or download the SNKRS app if they don't want to miss out on them.

