Sotheby's x Nike Air Jordan 13 "Last Dance" sneaker auction: Everything we know so far 

Sotheby's is bringing yet another incredible auction for avid sneaker collectors and Michael Jordan fans with the iconic Nike Air Jordan 13 "Last Dance" sneakers on the line. The British-founded multinational corporation is a premier destination for auction art and limited-edition items. The upcoming auction of the 1998 Michael Jordan-worn Air Jordan 13 "Last Dance" sneaker is one of the rarest and most valuable sneakers in the current sneaker sphere.

The sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals. The legendary basketball player wore these "Bred" ( Black and Red) Air Jordan 13 for the Chicago Bulls (Michael Jordan team) v/s Utah Jazz Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals during his Last Dance season. The sneaker pair was worn by Michael Jordan as won against Utah with 93-88 score point.

The sneakers were never sold to the public as it was a PE (Player Edition) shoe, and the history associated with them is as incredible as their design. Sotheby's will now auction the one-of-a-kind shoe on April 4, 2023. The pair of shoes will also smash the world record as it will be the highest-priced sneaker sold at an auction with bids between $2 million and $4 million.

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Air Jordan 13 "Last Dance" sneakers will be auctioned by Sotheby's for $2m-$4m

Michael Jordan's popularity phenomenon has proven to be the greatest of all time. MJ is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his game-worn memorabilia tends to become the most coveted item on the market.

After the auction of his 1998 "Last Dance" jersey, priced at $10.1 million, in September 2022, the same game-worn sneakers will be auctioned next. The jersey set a record-breaking sale in 2022; now, the sneakers are next on the list.

The shoe was worn during June 5, 1998, NBA finals, which was the most viewed of all NBA Final contests (Image via Sotheby's)

The shoe was worn during June 5, 1998, NBA finals, which was the most viewed of all NBA Final contests. Michael Jordan turned the luck to his side as he rose to the occasion registering a game-high 37 points, wearing these remarkable Air Jordan 13 Bred sneakers, which are now famously known as "The Last dance."

The game marked Jordan's 6th and last NBA Championship and the 6th finals MVP award. The one-of-a-kind sneakers were then signed and handed out to the ball-boy of the game by Michael Jordan as a thank you for his service.

Now, being auctioned by Sotheby's, the sneakers are expected to set new world records. In an official press release, Sotheby's Head of streetwear and modern collectibles, Brahm Wachter, comments,

"Michael Jordan game-worn sports memorabilia has proven time-and-time again to be the most elite and coveted items on the market."

The Air Jordan 13 "Last Dance" sneakers are clad in a 'Bred' color scheme, a shorthand synonym of the Black and Red color scheme, a style Michael wore to highlight the Chicago Bulls team colors. The official Nike site introduces the Air Jordan 13 sneaker model,

"Inspired by a panther’s predatory nature, Tinker [Hatfield] harnessed its tenacity to create the Air Jordan XIII. The shoe featured an unconventional holographic eye and an outsole resembling a panther paw.”

Michael Jordan is known for his amazing skills and creative playing abilitiearning him the nickname the 'Black Cat.' The Jordan brand stated that the innovation gave the player the agility of a cat.

The upcoming auction will feature the signed version of the one-of-a-kind Air Jordan 13 Bred, also known as "Last Dance." The sneakers feature Michael Jordan's large signatures in a silver hue on each toe box. The sneakers are also kept in immaculate condition.

