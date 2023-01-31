Nike Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

This year, Nike will include the new Air Jordan 13 hue in its collection of sneakers. This new shade, called "Black Flint," features leather and suede components.

The new Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint" footwear will be available for purchase during the summer of 2023 with early rumors indicating that the sneakers will be released on April 22, 2023.

Although the confirmed drop dates are under wraps as of now, the shoes will be available for purchase from the offline as well as online outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of select retail shops. These footwear pieces will be dropped in multiple sizing options, varying from adults to toddlers.

While the adults and grade school variants will be priced at $200 and $150 respectively, the preschool and infant/toddler sizes will be sold for $80 and $60 respectively.

Nike Air Jordan 13 shoes will arrive in “Black Flint” makeup with University Red and Flint Gray accents

Take a closer look at the upcoming AJ 13 Black Flint colorway (Image via Offspring)

If you're an Air Jordan 13 enthusiast, 2023 will offer us certain releases that you simply need to have. The iconic "Playoff" and "Wheat" color schemes will also be released later this year, as unveiled by the Jordan Brand in the past few weeks.

Featuring the Air Jordan 13 Retro "Black Flint," the popular palette is now being inverted. Jordan Brand’s official web page highlights the backstory of Air Jordan 13 as:

“Michael Jordan's creative dexterity and stealth put his opponents on edge and threw them off balance, earning him the infamous nickname "Black Cat". Throughout the 1997-98 season Jordan consistently outmaneuvered his rivals with a remarkable deftness all his own.”

The description of the thirteenth signature silhouette continues as:

“Appropriately inspired by a panther's predatory nature, Tinker harnessed its tenacity to create the Air Jordan XIII. The shoe featured an unconventional holographic eye and an outsole resembling a panther paw. The AJ XIlI also featured innovations like a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air, to give players the agility of a cat.”

Take a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The classic "Flint" palette of the Air Jordan 13 is recreated in the "Black Flint" iteration by swapping out the conventional blue colors for black and red. This Air Jordan 13 borrows some of its styling cues from the initial white/black Air Jordan 9 and offers spotless black, university red, flint gray, and white colorblocking.

Flint gray suede is used in place of the customary blue, and a black-based 3M reflective mesh is used in its substitution. The stitched Jumpman is highlighted in red, and the collar features a traditional holographic cat eye.

Rounding out the footwear design is a white midsole that is banded together with a black outer sole unit at the bottom to balance the overall design in both traditional and contemporary style.

In the spring of 2023, the latest AJ 13 "Black Flint" sneakers will be released. NBA legend's fans as well as other potential consumers, may easily sign up on the Swoosh label's main e-commerce website or download the Nike SNKRS app to receive timely information on the stated release.

