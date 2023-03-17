5 best pink Nike Air Jordan sneakers that should be in your closet

Nike’s Jordan Brand has a broad spectrum of colors, especially when it comes to the Air Jordan sneakers. The numbered series from the label is certainly the most popular choice across the globe. Ranging from Air Jordan 1 to 37, fans can pick their favorite color combinations from the brand’s catalog.

Every shoe gets the unique flair it needs from its color palette, and the paint job of a model from the Jordan Brand is never just an ordinary appearance. Every pair of Jordan sneakers has a distinct color scheme in addition to structural components.

Pink is one of the most overlooked hues, and the shoe brand has produced a number of pink Air Jordan models that are loved by sneakerheads. From the Valentine's Day themed sneakers to the Easter colorway, Nike has a range of pink-colored sneakers that sneakerheads have come to love since their launch.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Valentine’s Day” and four other pink Air Jordan sneakers for fans to look for

1) Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Official images: Air Jordan 5 "Easter" in adult and GS sizes! You copping on May 27th? Official images: Air Jordan 5 "Easter" in adult and GS sizes! You copping on May 27th? https://t.co/jbh6oQb6ql

The Easter-themed AJ5 colorway was launched on May 27, 2022. With a selling price label of $210 for each pair, these shoes were sold online and at offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of other partnering vendors.

The top of the shoe is constructed of Regal Pink leather, with embellishments in various tones of gray. Slate gray is used for lace overlays and translucent side netting, as well as a softer silver shade for Jumpman and tongue.

Together with the gray midsole and a vivid teal translucent outsole that also glows in the dark, Jumpman is sewn in silver on the heel of the shoe.

2) Air Jordan 1 Mid “Valentine’s Day”

Take a closer look at the upcoming pink shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Valentine’s Day” edition is planned for the upcoming weeks but the exact launch dates are being held back by the company. However, the shoes will retail at a price of $110 each and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of these shoes.

The sneakers feature a crisp white base, laces, and midsole unit. Beat-colored Swooshes connect with the sock liner and tongue trim for a deepened contrast, giving the smooth leather toppings' brilliant pink treatment an instant personality boost.

The blank white emblems will contrast the tongue's pink Jumpman as it continues the same tone in the tread.

3) Air Jordan 11 Low WMNS “Pink Snakeskin”

Here's a detailed look at the low-top shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The women’s exclusive AJ11 Low “Pink Snakeskin” colorway was added to the list of snakeskin AJ 11s in May 2019. These shoes were dropped with a retail price tag of $185 for each pair and they were sold via Nike and its partnering retail sellers.

The pink snakeskin leather surrounding the mudguard is featured on the silhouette's brilliant white leather upper. Final details include touches of black on the tongue and a milky transparent outsole, a darker shade of pink for the inner lining, Jumpman marking, tongue area, and some of the outsole.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low “Pink Quartz”

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AJ1 Low “Pink Quartz” shoes were offered in May 2020. With a price tag of $90 for each pair, these sneakers were sold via Nike’s SNKRS app and some of its associated Jordan Brand retail chains.

This dusty pink and black Jordan 1 Low is made from high-quality materials and has dusty pink details on the toe box, side panels, and outsole. Black tumbled leather reinforcements that wrap around the toe cap as well as heel panels and down the lace unit offer stability to the top and secure the laces in place for a snug fit.

Crisp White Swooshes stood out, joining at the heels and spanning the medial and lateral side panels, over the embroidered AJ wings logo. With a low-cut collar that fits well around the ankle, perforation holes dotted around the toe box give breathability, ideal for the coming warmer months.

5) Air Jordan 5 Retro GS WNBA “Pinksicle”

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the WNBA-Inspired Air Jordan 5 GS “Pinksicle”＞＞



Air Jordan 5 GS “Pinksicle”

Color: White/Pinksicle-Safety Orange

Style Code: 440892-168

Release Date: July 1, 2022

Price: $150 Official Photos of the WNBA-Inspired Air Jordan 5 GS “Pinksicle”＞＞Air Jordan 5 GS “Pinksicle”Color: White/Pinksicle-Safety OrangeStyle Code: 440892-168Release Date: July 1, 2022Price: $150 https://t.co/4I1xLF94US

The sneakers have a white tumbled leather top with Safety Orange and Pinksicle accents all over. The Jumpman appears in Pinksicle with lace hair appearing in Safety Orange, and the tongue is apparent in a white mesh.

Translucent white is used for the side netting, Pinksickle is used for the midsole and flames, and Safety Orange is used for the outsole to complete the look of the shoe.

On July 1, 2022, just in kids sizing, the Air Jordan 5 Retro GS WNBA "Pinksicle" variant was made available via Nike.com and at select shops.

These are just a few of the many pink Jordan sneakers that have profoundly influenced the footwear market. Interested buyers can check out resellers like StockX, GOAT, eBay, and others to lay their hands on some of these sneakers.

