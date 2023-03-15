Nike Cosmic Unity 3 “Summit White” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Nike Cosmic Unity 3 "Summit White" should be on your radar if you're seeking a basketball sneaker created for unmatched performance and looks more futuristic than anything else on the market. Read on to learn everything you need about the newest version of Cosmic Unity, which has been upgraded and improved in every manner, shape, and form by the Beaverton-based firm.

The complete shoe is wrapped in a Summit White/Black-Pure Platinum-White-Racer Blue color palette. On June 2, 2023, the Nike Cosmic Unity 3 "Summit White" colorway is anticipated to hit the market. These sneakers will be sold through Nike's offline and online retail locations and other associated vendors.

These pairs will come in men's sizes. Sneakerheads and fans of Nike can add these shoes to their collection for $160 per pair.

Nike Cosmic Unity 3 shoes will arrive in “Summit White” makeup with black sole units underneath

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Cosmic Unity 3 Summit White colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Cosmic Unity's third edition is scheduled to premiere later this year, ushering in a new era in 2023. In addition, product pictures of the next model have now surfaced, showcasing its as-yet-unseen "Summit White" hue, following a reported first peek at the threequel this past February.

On the website for the shoe company, the Cosmic Unity sneaker line is described as:

“The creation of Cosmic Unity can be traced back to 2008 with the release of the Nike Zoom BB II Low 'Trash Talk'. The low-profile silhouette was Nike's introduction to the possibility of making a shoe using recycled materials without compromising performance.”

The concept behind this environmentally responsible brand is further explained as follows:

“The Cosmic Unity dares to take this idea even further. The team made conscious decisions with sustainability in mind at every step of the process, from designers foregoing paper to sketch their ideas digitally to the production team agreeing to reduce the number of samples they requested from the factory.”

The Cosmic Unity 3 is made with repurposed materials for a more eco-friendly approach and has an airy knit with a mesh structure. The upper features a layered design that pays homage to other iconic models like the Air Max 97. It is covered in a crisp summit white and pure platinum color scheme, with woven pull tabs along the tongue flap and heel counters for a rugged and poised look.

Here's a closer look at the lateral surfaces of these Nike Cosmic Unity 3 sneakers (Image via Offspring)

The Crater footbed is thicker than ever before and has a Nike Pinwheel design. Final touches on CU3 include a comprehensive Zoom Strobel for more comfort and cushioning and a black rubber outer sole unit that dramatically contrasts the basketball shoe.

Watch for the upcoming release of the new Nike Cosmic Unity 3 "Summit White" colorway. Fans and other interested customers can register on Swoosh's official website or download the SNKRS app for quick updates on the arrival of this colorway.

