Sacai x Nike Waffle Woven “White” shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Oregon-based streetwear brand has partnered with its longtime friend Sacai for its brand-new take on the Nike Waffle silhouette. For a fresh makeover, the sneakers received a woven design wrapped up in a white/grey-total orange color palette.

A sneaker insider, JF Grails, shared an early in-hand image of the joint sneaker that will arrive in the coming months of this year.

Although the confirmed release dates of this stylish Sacai x Nike Waffle Woven White shoe are currently kept under wraps by the partnering labels, these sneakers are anticipated to be sold online as well as in the offline locations of Nike, the SNRKS app, and Sacai. Fans and other curious buyers will have to stick around for pricing details on these low-top sneakers.

Sacai x Nike Waffle Woven “White” shoes are detailed with bright orange accents

Take a closer look at the upcoming collab Nike Waffle Woven sneakers (Image via Instagram/@jfgrails)

Nike has been one of the most illustrious partners in the streetwear and sports industries. The Beaverton-based sportswear juggernaut has collaborated with several legendary streetwear companies like Supreme, Stussy, and high-end fashion houses, including Off-White and Louis Vuitton.

With the Japanese luxury fashion house Sacai, the shoe company has created some of its most experimental collaborative pieces. Chitose Abe launched the label in 1999, and it has a rich background in the market.

The creative duo began their collaborative endeavor in 2015 when they unveiled a clothing collection with Nike. Yet in 2019, they used innovative footwear models to establish themselves as the top streetwear collaborative team. Their design has been successful on models including Blazer, Waffle Daybreak, LDV, and others.

They developed a silhouette in 2019 that was a hybrid of LDV and Waffle Daybreak, and it ultimately emerged as the sneaker of the year.

With assistance from Fragment and KAWS, the two have recently collaborated on several Nike Cortez releases and many triple-branded Blazers, but we're still anticipating their most recent project, the Air Footscape Mid. As we're on the subject of vintage silhouettes, Sacai will give the Nike Waffle Woven its own unique design esthetic.

The style, shown here in a crisp "white," has a woven upper that resembles a wicker basket with gray accents all around. While we observe the traditional double motif from Sacai in the guise of the suede eye stays as well as white lace sets, this checkerboard-like design rotates between textile patterns and colors of white and gray.

Moreover, there is a double tongue with a co-branded Nike and Sacai tag on the front and a separate sacai tag on the back. Even though this first glimpse only shows a portion of the shoe, branding, and a stacked sole unit are to come (likely in all-white).

Keep an eye out for the new Sacai x Nike Waffle Woven shoes that will enter the sneaker market later this year. Sign up on the Nike website or download the SNRKS app to get fast updates on the release dates and price information for these shoes.

