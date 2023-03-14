Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High “Rammellzee” shoes: Price and more details explored 

American streetwear and skateboarding company Supreme have once again joined forces with sportswear juggernaut Nike for a fresh take on its Nike SB Dunk High silhouette.

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High “Rammellzee” sneakers are anticipated to arrive in the second half of 2023. Although the exact drop dates of this collaborative shoe are kept under wraps by the two brands, these footwear designs will be sold online as well as offline outlets of Nike, Supreme, the SNRKS app, and a slew of partnering retail vendors. These shoes will be sold in men’s sizing options with a fixed price label of $140 per pair.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High “Rammellzee” shoes are covered with multicolored accents and white toppings

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike SB Dunk High shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

Nike SB Dunk has long been the most well-known of the many successful collaborations between Nike and Supreme, one of the most dynamic teams in the footwear market. The two first collaborated in 2003 on the SB Dunk High, and since then, we've seen them link up for a number of SB Dunks. The most recent is a clear nod to their first collaboration but on the more well-known Nike SB Dunk Low, following which, their joint SB Dunk High also surfaced on the internet.

On the Nike website, it is mentioned how the iconic Dunks evolved:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Here’s a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Early images of the shoes were recently unveiled by Sole Retriever and Private Selection, which revealed that the shoe is covered in a white/multicolor paint scheme. Supreme uses a multicolored image to span the toebox, quarter panel, collar, as well as heel overlay of this SB Dunk low, including Rammellzee's (an artist the label has previously collaborated with) distinctive design language.

Black suede overlays that appear on the mudguard, eyestays, and Swoosh logo contrast these features. The lace dubrae comes with a golden finish as well as a large "SUPREME" text, similar to many other Supreme and Nike SB collaborations. It also includes a hangtag with co-branded Nike SB and Supreme emblems.

More early images of the collaborative skating shoes (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

This co-branding also fits on the tongue tag, which is black on black to complement the tongue and lace set's all-black esthetic. The gum rubber outsole and black midsole go together to form the design's finishing touch. Together with this pair, a high-top, white variation is also planned.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High shoes that are expected to enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks. To receive instant updates on the launch dates of these shoes, you can easily sign up on the two brands’ websites.

