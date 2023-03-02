Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "What The Lobster" shoes: Everything we know so far 

Since Concept's initial sneaker release in 2008, its "Lobster" collection with the Nike SB Dunk Low has solidified its place in the footwear hall of fame. However, the storied partnership is reportedly determined to immortalize its work with a "What The Lobster" collaboration.

It is rumored that the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "What the Lobster" version will make its debut around Christmas 2023. Although the collaboration labels keep all the information about these collaborative skate sneakers under wraps, they are expected to be sold through Concepts' online and physical stores, the Nike SNKRS app, and a few other linked Nike SB retail outlets. Fans will have to wait for information on prices as well.

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "What The Lobster" shoes will arrive in a multicolor mismatch arrangement

Take a closer look at the upcoming Concepts SB Dunk Low What the Lobster colorway (Image via Sole Retriever)

Concepts, a New England institution, has been conveying stories through its meticulously constructed sneakers for decades. When SB Dunk Low's "Red Lobster" was released in 2008, Concepts and Nike SB joined for the first time. It was the start of a union that will reach its 15th anniversary in 2023. The Boston-based business and Nike's skateboarding arm have collaborated on several releases over the years, including various Dunks with lobster themes.

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster" model was most recently released in December 2022, and Concepts and Nike SB will also release the final edition of the "What The Lobster" colorway. The well-known sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever revealed mockup pictures of the rumored shoe.

The origins and evolution of the iconic Dunks are mentioned on the Swoosh’s website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

With the series' concluding crustacean, the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "What The Lobster" will be released. The mismatched designs of the two shoes in this pair will include some of the previously unreleased colour schemes in addition to all of the previously available colour combinations. The images show that the sneaker will be covered in many colours, including purple, orange, green, blue, gray, and more.

Here's another look at the highly anticipated collab shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

You can expect lobster details all around, a lining with a multicolored lobster bib print, insoles, and elastic bands on the toes. Special packaging will be launched alongside a regular box drop at Nike SB stores and will only be accessible through Concepts.

Watch for Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low to be released in brand-new "What the Lobster" sneakers later this year. Joining Swoosh's official website will notify you when the aforementioned pair is on sale if you don't want to lose the chance to purchase these skate shoes.

